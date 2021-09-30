Princess Diana’s former London apartment is now an official tourist site





(CNN) The London apartment where Diana Spencer lived before becoming Princess of Wales has been commemorated with an official blue plaque. The plaque was displayed on the Coleherne Court building on Old Brompton Street in Kensington on September 29 following a successful campaign by the London Assembly. “Diana had, and always has, a very special place in the hearts of Londoners and we are delighted to see her blue plaque officially placed as a monument to her work for others,” said Andrew Boff, Speaker of the Assembly of London, during the unveiling ceremony. The plaque reads: “Lady Diana Spencer, later Princess of Wales, lived here from 1979 to 1981.” The plaque dedicated to the late Princess Diana. Thomas Krych / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images Diana’s two years at Flat 60, Coleherne Court, were formative. She bought the apartment with the money inherited from her great-grandmother. The prize was 50,000 ($ 67,000). Diana moved to London at the age of 18 and worked as a nanny and in a kindergarten. She started dating Prince Charles, heir to the British throne in 1980, and they got engaged a year later. As her public profile grew, Coleherne Court was regularly besieged by photographers hoping to capture footage of the future princess. After Diana got engaged to Prince Charles, her mother sold the apartment. It is still a private residence today. “Lady Diana Spencer, later Princess of Wales, is one of the most iconic figures in recent British history,” a statement released by English heritage , a charity that operates more than 400 buildings, monuments and historic sites in England. “Her troubled marriage to Prince Charles and her subsequent relationship received feverish and intrusive media coverage, but she gained an enduring reputation outside of her personal life for her extensive charitable and humanitarian work.” The blue plaque is Diana’s second significant memorial unveiled in 2021, the year she would have turned 60. In July, his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, jointly revealed a statue of their mother at Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. These plaques are placed on buildings in England which are linked to important historical figures and are maintained by English Heritage. “Blue plaque spotting” is a popular pastime for tourists and history buffs. The plaques recognize a range of politicians, artists, writers and other important historical figures, including Virginia Woolf, Winston Churchill and Freddie mercury Notable personalities do not have to be British to be honored with a plaque. Foreigners who have lived in the UK, such as Mahatma Gandhi and Emile Zola, have also been recognized. In London alone, there are some 950 blue plaques.

