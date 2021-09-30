Kratos actor Christopher Judge says he’s the reason God of War: Ragnarok was delayed





Christopher Judge, the voice behind Kratos in God of War 2018 and the upcoming sequel, said his operation was the reason God of War: Ragnarok was delayed from its original 2021 release window. The judge shared this story on Twitter Following God of War was crowned IGN’s All-Time Best Video Game Support Champion. He quoted tweeted a tweet from God of War Engineering Manager Jeet Shroff who responded with victory and he then continued to thank fans and send love to his God of War family. “Thanks to all the fans. Not just from GofW, but to the gaming community,” The judge wrote. “ALL OF OUR GAMES have been a lifesaver during these trying times. To my GofW family, I will NEVER hesitate to tell you how much I love you all! We will continue to laugh, cry and be great!” Have you played God of War? YES NO An hour later, he revealed the news that God of War: Ragnarok, which was revealed at the PlayStation 5 Showcase in September 2020 with a 2021 release window, has been postponed until 2022 because of him. “[100%] in my feelings right now “, The judge continued. “I have to be blunt. This wasn’t approved by anyone. For the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. I had to have back surgery, both hips replaced and knee surgery They also waited for me in rehab. “No threats, no, ‘who do you think you are?’ Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this top down company should give us some hope. “What they have done for the crew is more than I can speak of, but I have said to everyone involved, [it is the classiest] something I have NEVER heard of in this case. Everyone involved in the GofW franchise puts their heart and soul into every frame you see. I want to thank everyone who allowed me to play, laugh, love and cry, without judgment, but with unconditional support and love, in this thing that belongs to ALL of us “ The judge also revealed that he resigned after learning that Cory Barlog would not be directing the sequel and that Eric Williams would take his place. However, Barlog quickly allayed his concerns and Judge would realize that “ERIC WILLIAMS is a morttherf ***** BEAST !!!” “Last thing. Barlog told me @Tribeca he won’t be running the sequel”, said the judge. “I quit. (No kidding) he said, do you trust me? (Yes) He said Eric is a beast. Said he better be UPDATE, ERIC WILLIAMS is a [motherf*****] BEAST!!!” Barlog responded to the judge’s Tweets saying, “would go through a thousand fires for you, my friend.” As if that wasn’t enough, he also included a gif of Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings saying, “You have my sword.” For more on God of War: Ragnarok, check out Barlog and Williams’ thoughts on Ragnarok’s change of director and why Williams was made the right choice, how this sequel will move the story of Kratos and Atreus forward, and why this game will be the final entry into the Nordic saga. Any advice to give us? Want to discuss a possible story? Please send an email to [email protected]. Adam Bankhurst is a news editor for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Tic.

