Kangana Ranaut furious with Bollywood for not praising Thalaivii

Actress Kangana Ranaut isn’t too happy that most Bollywood celebrities are snubbing her latest Thalaivii outing. Directed by Vijay, the film hit theaters September 10, and now it’s streaming on Netflix. While netizens are quite impressed with Kangana’s impeccable work in the film, she is unhappy with the celebs’ ignorance of her film.

Excited by the reaction of viewers, Kangana wrote on Instagram: “Rarely is a film loved passionately and unanimously … And Thalaivii is one of those films … I’m glad people are finding out about the story of Purchai Thalaivi Dr J. Jayalalithaa, also a big thank you to my team for making a film that is a shining diamond in my filmography. #Gratitude. “

She further criticized B-town celebrities and wrote: “Until the Bollywood mafia keeps our political and ideological differences aside, I don’t find it difficult to appreciate genuine art, maybe they can also overcome small human emotions and for once let art win #Thalaivii. “

Kangana Ranaut offers her prayers and lights diyas in a temple, says “it blew me away”

We wonder if Kangana was referring to Karan Johar, as she often mentions him as “the Bollywood mafia”.

As for work, Kangana will next be seen in Tejas by Sarvesh Mewara. The film also casts Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the lead roles. The film is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot played by Kangana.

Thalaivii Twitter review: Kangana Ranaut’s film receives mixed reactions

Speaking about the film, Kangana said, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an Air Force pilot. I am honored to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women. in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and their heroes. “