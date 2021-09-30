Can Jon Stewart give Apple TV + the first big hit talk show in the streaming age?





In Jon Stewarts Returning to TV After Six Years, he devotes 40 minutes to veterans and the effects of military personnel burning toxic waste. Then he ends the show with a joke on the streaming service that presents it, Apple TV +.

Thanks for watching, he said, but I guess you didn’t. You’re probably just going to watch aggregated clips somewhere on YouTube where you hack Ted Lasso. You don’t even know how to get Apple TV, do you?

Mr. Stewart, a pioneer of satire masquerading as the news, returns to a media landscape far different from the one he often spit in his 16 years hosting The Daily Show. The comedy got trickier with an American audience that grew more angry and divided during Mr. Stewart’s absence. Now he’s trying to get back to a show that offers fewer jokes and a more serious program. With his new bi-weekly series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, his first challenge is to get people to notice him. Apple TV + is decidedly more affluent but less rooted than basic cable. Comedy Central, Mr. Stewart’s former home, still has the benefit of an integrated audience for The Daily Show, hosted by Mr. Stewart’s successor, Trevor Noah. Starting this week, episodes of The Problem With Jon Stewart will appear on Apple TV + every alternate Thursday around midnight, not as a nod to late-night lore, but because that’s when. streamers usually upload new content. Streaming TV companies have been successful in recruiting other talk TV giants in the second or third act of their careers, including Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman, who publish long-running interviews at regular intervals on Apple TV + and Netflix., respectively. NBCUniversal bet on younger talent with The Amber Ruffin Show, recently renewing it for a second season on its streaming site, Peacock. Despite the streamers taking over most TV genres, from high-profile dramas to trashy reality shows, they haven’t completely cracked the topical talk and comedy format that the ending shows have. nightlife and cable shows have always owned. Netflix has made the biggest effort in recent years, with a series of shows hosted by comedians including Chelsea Handler, Joel McHale, Michelle Wolf and the late Norm Macdonald. None lasted long. One obstacle: the way in which users have been trained to think about the usefulness of streaming services, namely viewing on demand, anytime and in binge-mode. For topical content, even the comedy genre, audiences tend to seek other sources, says Geoffrey Baym, professor of media studies at Temple University. At the height of the Mr. Stewarts Daily Show, Mr. Baym published a dozen academic articles on related topics and wrote a book called From Cronkite to Colbert. Newsletter Sign-Up Vine A weekly look at our most colorful, thought-provoking and original reports on the affairs of life. Audience habits with streaming aren’t really built around the calendar and the clock, he says. But satire, just by definition, is news. It’s very hard to satire something that happened weeks, months, or years ago, so you can’t satirize streaming headlines like you could on night time TV. One of Netflix’s most successful efforts was Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, which spanned six seasons. Each episode featured a deep dive into topics such as fentanyl and obesity around the world by the host, a former correspondent for The Daily Show. Almost everyone who does this sort of thing comes from finishing school Jon Stewart, says Doug Herzog, former president of Viacom Music and Entertainment Group, which helped start The Daily Show in 1996 (with host Craig Kilborn ) and oversaw him throughout the transition to Mr. Noah. To some extent, Jon invented the genre, which probably makes it all the more imperative for him to really take a different direction. The panel discussions on The Problem With Jon Stewart capture the understated tone of the show.

Fans will find aspects of The Problem With Jon Stewart familiar. In front of an audience, he sits at a table for an opening monologue (now wearing a T-shirt and jacket instead of a suit and tie). He twirls his pen, stops to stare unmoved into the camera, muffles the laughs behind his fist and makes self-deprecating crackles like, I’m what’s left of Jon Stewart. Breaking from its previous format, the show includes unscripted segments in the show’s writers room, where Mr. Stewart and his team joke about the topic of each episode (developed in a weekly companion podcast). A separate round table captures the understated tone of the show. The show echoes the ultra-rational argument style of Mr. Stewart, once viewed by many fans as unifying and critics as condescending. It was all: Can we talk sensibly? Can we adopt moderation? Can we work together to discuss our common problems? Mr Baym said. And unfortunately, this idea seems quite strange in our present moment. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS Do you think Jon Stewart’s new show will be as popular as his appearance on The Daily Show? Join the conversation below. Mr. Stewart won’t face his peers, from NBC’s Jimmy Fallon and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel to Bill Maher on HBO and Greg Gutfeld on Fox News (which regularly draws more viewers than his broadcast rivals). The slot competition and Nielsen overnight ratings do not apply to streaming shows. Where Mr. Stewart will have to prove himself again is in the battle for attention and afterthought discussion, which can be measured by the demand for clips posted online. In this arena, his previous show still dominates. Over the past week, The Daily Show’s politically-themed videos have garnered 585 million views on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter this year, according to video measurement platform Tubular Labs. During this period, which generated material on the January 6 insurgency and other contentious events, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert came in second with 359 million views for its political clips, followed by Jimmy Kimmel. Live (330 million). Mr. Stewart is in the game. His videos, including old footage and promos for his new show, have racked up 57 million views this year. It was more than the politically-themed highlights of the shows of one of his former proteges (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, 24 million), but less than another (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, 98 million). The streaming war Learn about the disruption of the television industry, selected by the editors of the WSJ Write to John Jurgensen at [email protected]

