today in history | News from the United States and the world

Today is Thursday, September 30, the 273rd day of 2021. There are 92 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
On September 30, 1962, James Meredith, a black student, was escorted by Federal Marshals to the University of Mississippi campus, where he enrolled in classes the following day; Meredith’s presence sparked riots that left two dead.
In 1777, the Continental Congress forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces moved to York, Pennsylvania.
In 1938, after co-signing the Munich Agreement authorizing the Nazi annexation of Sudetenland Czechoslovakia, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said: I believe this is peace for our time.
In 1947, the World Series was broadcast for the first time on television; the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1 (the Yankees won the series four to three).
In 1949, the Berlin Airlift ended.
In 1954, the first nuclear powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was ordered by the US Navy.
In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, California.
In 1972, Roberto Clemente scored twice against Jon Matlack of the New York Mets in Pittsburgh’s 5-0 victory at Three Rivers Stadium; the hit was the 3,000th and final for the Pirates star.
In 1984, the Murder mystery series, She Wrote, starring Angela Lansbury, premiered on CBS.
In 1986, the United States freed Soviet spy Gennadiy Zakharov, a day after the Soviets freed American journalist Nicholas Daniloff.
In 2001, under threat of US military strikes, Afghanistan’s hard-line Taliban rulers for the first time explicitly stated that Osama bin Laden was still in the country and that they knew his hiding place.
In 2014, the first case of Ebola diagnosed in the United States was confirmed in a patient who had recently traveled from Liberia to Dallas. California Governor Jerry Brown signed the first statewide ban on single-use plastic bags in grocery and convenience stores.
In 2017, longtime Lets Make a Deal TV host Monty Hall died of heart failure at his Beverly Hills home at the age of 96.
Ten years ago: A US drone airstrike in Yemen killed two US members of al-Qaida, cleric Anwar al-Awlaki and editor-in-chief of recruiting magazine Samir Khan.
Five years ago: The Alabama Court of Justice has permanently suspended the state’s chief justice, Roy Moore, for challenging Federal Court rulings on same-sex marriage, saying he violated judicial ethics. Scottish boxer Mike Towell, 25, died of severe hemorrhage and brain swelling during a televised fight against Dale Evans in Glasgow.
Today’s birthdays: Actress Angie Dickinson is 90 years old. Singer Cissy Houston is 88 years old. Singer Johnny Mathis is 86 years old. Actor Len Cariou is 82 years old. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 78 years old. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is 76 years old. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 75 years old. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall is 71 years old. Actor Victoria Tennant is 71 years old. Actor John Finn is 69 years old. Rock musician John Lombardo is 69 years old. Singer Deborah Allen is 68 years old. Actor Calvin Levels is 67 years old. Actor Barry Williams is 67 years old. Singer Patrice Rushen is 67 years old. Actor Fran Drescher is 64 years old. Country singer Marty Stuart is 63 years old. Actor Debrah Farentino is 62 years old. Former Senator Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., Is 61. Actor Crystal Bernard is 60 years old. Actor Eric Stoltz is 60 years old. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 59 years old. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 58 years old. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 57 years old. Actress Monica Bellucci is 57 years old. Rock musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) is 57 years old. Actress Lisa Thornhill is 55 years old. Actress Andrea Roth is 54 years old. Actor Amy Landecker is 52 years old. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell is 52 years old. Actor Tony Hale is 51 years old. Actor Jenna Elfman is 50 years old. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 47 years old. Actor Marion Cotillard is 46 years old. Actor Christopher Jackson is 46 years old. The actor Stark Sands is 43 years old. Actor Mike Damus is 42 years old. Actor Toni Trucks is 41 years old. Former tennis player Martina Hingis is 41 years old. Olympic gold medalist gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 40 years old. Actress Lacey Chabert is 39 years old. Actor Kieran Culkin is 39 years old. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 37 years old.
