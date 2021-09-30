Entertainment
Bollywood Movie Love Triangles That Should Have Ended Differently
There are love stories that have cathartic endings, involving carefully linked details. When the characters meet up with the right person, you feel like something good has happened. For example, in Mohabbatéine, when Jugal Hansrajs Sameer and Kim Sharmas Sanjana end up together, leaving behind her asshole boyfriend Deepak, you know that’s the best outcome of this situation.
But not all Bollywood love triangles come to a sane conclusion. In many cases, the people who get together are cheating on each other or one of them doesn’t deserve to be with anyone until they sort out their own affairs. We will take a look.
1.Isn’t it obvious that Aman was much nicer than Rahul?
Imagine if your future husband saw you as a romantic prospect because of your looks and dress? This is exactly what Rahul did to Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Aman, on the other hand, has always been patient, romantic and gentle. Of course, there’s no denying that Anjali once loved Rahul, but it’s also fair to wonder if that first love was a mistake. Also, that Rahul only returns to Anjali after his late wife, his first choice is no longer there, of course seems odd.
2.Nandini shouldn’t have left the love of her life, Sameer, for Vanraj.
At the end of Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam, Nandini was essentially emotionally blackmailed by the Vanraj Martyrs Complex and stayed with him to reward his sacrifice. This, after having imposed himself on her! She abandoned Sameer, who only left to respect Nandinis’ father. Even then, he did not give up and wrote letters to Nandini which never reached him. The Sameers character deserved better, and Nandini and her beautiful romance didn’t deserve to be sidelined like this.
3.The way Sakina ends up with her boyfriend MIA Imaan in Saawariya is just weird.
We still can’t believe Saawariya ended with Sonams Sakina returning to her never-before-seen missing boyfriend, Imaan, played by Salman Khan. The movie didn’t show their connection at all, and for much of the movie most of us thought she was imagining it. In the end, their union was just disappointing. At least she had a connection to Ranbirs RK. And as for Imaan, he was never even there!
4.The Gautam and Meeras to Cocktail mating is a real shipwreck.
Not only was Gautam cruel to Veronica, there was something unsettling about a sordid and disrespectful man like him taking advantage of both Meera and Veronica and pitting them against each other. It was because of him that Meera ended up hurting her friend, whom Gautam had directed. Truth be told, these two women deserved better than him.
5.Naina shouldn’t have ended up with Rohit Where Safe.
Naina loves Aman. Aman cannot be with her. He sets it up with his friend Rohit, who has no preference. Naina is happy with Rohit because she cannot have Aman. Does it sound like romance? To us, this looks like a sad compromise. Also, do you want to end up with a boy whose way of wooing you is 6 din ladki? We think Naina should have focused on her priorities, her family, and her best friend Sweetu. That’s what Kal Ho Naa Ho should have been approx.
6.Maddy shouldn’t have ended up with Reena after lying and cheating on her!
How the hell did Reena think it was a good idea to come back and forgive a person like Maddy in Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein? He willfully pretended to be someone else, harassed her and betrayed her. What was his plan? Keep lying forever?
7.Neither Nisha nor Pooja should have given Rahul the time of day.
In Dil to Pagal Hai, Rahul literally equates his imaginary muse named Maya with a real person, Pooja. He also doesn’t deserve Pooja, or anyone else he forces into his phantom lover’s tale. Of course, that doesn’t mean Nisha should be with him either – God knows she deserves better than that!
