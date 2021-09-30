“The Problem With Jon Stewart” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

I’m not sure I necessarily missed Jon Stewart on my TV.

Now, before you dust off your forks, let me clarify. The daily show, in its incarnation under the direction of Stewart, was one of the best and most influential television shows ever to be made. And part of having such influence is that it survives after you’re off air. Even though Stewart left television in 2015, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver and Samantha Bee continue with Stewart-inspired vocals every night or every week, while Larry Wilmore, Hasan Minhaj, Michelle Wolf and Wyatt Cenac have done the same for shorter periods. . And that says nothing of the exceptional and initially underrated work Trevor Noah did as Stewart’s direct successor on The daily show.

The problem with Jon Stewart The bottom line

The first episodes of Stewart’s return to television are hit or miss.

Broadcasting date : Thursday September 30



Maybe that’s why, after watching two episodes of Apple TV + The problem with Jon Stewart, I’m not sure I’m necessarily delighted to find Jon Stewart on my TV. Not yet. Or not entirely.

The problem with The problem with Jon Stewart (I’m creative lazy and if you give me a layup I take a layup) is that the reviews have been given two episodes that seem to represent two completely different visions of the series, one that feels like a specific and refined addition to the hybrid comedy landscape. news, and which looks like an uninspired (but not entirely funny) redesign of the longer, problem-specific shows that Stewart’s heirs were the first to create in their own spaces.

The first episode, titled “War”, has a clean and presumably reusable three-act structure.

In the first act, Stewart makes semi-serious blunders on a broad subject before refining it to make it the real “problem” of the episode. In this case, it is a question of when our universal support for “our troops” becomes convenience support, especially with regard to the health risk presented by the so-called burn sites on military bases and the failure of the government bureaucracy to adequately deal with their consequences. In the second act, Stewart leads a roundtable discussion with people directly and specifically affected by the issue. In this case, it’s a group of veterans and advocates adjacent to veterans, sharing personal stories and searing condemnations of a dismantled system. In the final act, Stewart attempts to search for answers on how to approach and resolve the issue. In this case, Stewart sits down with Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, to evacuate and explore possible remedies.

The episode is peppered with Stewart’s insecurities regarding his return to television and the purpose of his new show. His humor is carried by gags on the brand identity of Apple TV +, the fact that he has aged a bit since the release of MTV You wrote it, you watch it, and jokes about the episode’s lack of jokes. More than a comedy, it is driven by Stewart’s personal passion. He’s invested in every question and every conversation, and it all has a purpose. Even though it is not tied to a single point of information in the real world, it is quite timely.

The second episode, titled “Freedom”, is an episode of The daily show, or rather an episode of The Evening Show with Larry Wilmore, stretched to 44 minutes.

In this episode, Stewart begins with a rant about claims that COVID protocols represent a sacrifice of freedoms, targeting right-wing talking points, particularly comparisons between warrants to wear masks or vaccines and Nazi Germany . It’s a Daily show monologue down to Stewart’s uncoiled exasperation and various beloved mannerisms. This is followed by a lengthy two-part discussion with three international guests determined to illustrate how real authoritarian regimes behave and why we don’t. It’s less specific, less timely and surprisingly sufficient, especially since the total number of viewers of a new Jon Stewart show likely to have compared vaccine passports to Hitler is close to zero.

I fully accept a problem for which the solution is “Stop being selfish and stop being stupid”, but I exclusively present the experiences of civilians in Egypt, the Philippines and Venezuela in “See, this is worse than United States ! Terms leaves an aftertaste of disgust. There is little compelling storytelling in this episode, and without it, the structure crumbles.

Even in the episode that I liked, there is an aspect of work in progress in the structure. Periodically, and for no real reason, Stewart announces a hiatus, like a reflex of years of commercial kicking, for small filmed “bits”, hardly any of which are really funny. They tend to be derivative, like “Ken Burns Presents Ken’s Burn” – essentially Kate McKinnon’s “Ginsburn” gag from SNL without embellishment. Each episode is interspersed with behind-the-scenes conversations with Stewart’s writers and producers, which accentuate staff diversity but are essentially a variation of the cacophonous cacophony of the TMZ TV show, with Stewart as a less dehydrated version of Harvey Levin. .

I suspect some viewers will have the exact opposite reaction, preferring the comedic familiarity of Stewart’s outrage in the second episode to the sincerity of the first. It will be interesting to see which direction the following episodes lean in. Jon Stewart’s voice might not necessarily be essential to today’s TV landscape, but these episodes, as random as they are, show just how much value he could absolutely add.