Nearly Rs 1,400 crore riding Bollywood films in coming months: trade experts give details





Trade Experts Give Details of Expected Business Films to BO Highlights Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Saturday September 26 that state theaters would reopen after October 22. Sooryavanshi was one of the first films to announce a release date Trade experts speak out on what kind of business films the next few months could make Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Saturday September 26 that state theaters would reopen after October 22. work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard. For a multibillion rupee industry that has been virtually closed for 18 months, this has been a huge sigh of liberation. The filmmakers were quick to jump on the bandwagon by announcing their releases, starting with Sooryavanshi being one of the first major releases for theaters. But even though a number of big-budget movies that have been stranded for centuries are hitting theaters, SOPs have yet to be declared, and despite major vaccination campaigns across the country, there are no way to tell how many people will be going to the cinema to see the movies. Trade experts are however of the opinion that nearly Rs 1,400 crore is riding on Bollywood films in the coming months. According to film producer and analyst Girish Johar, around Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400 crore of silver is being invested in films over the next few months, which will help the industry return to some normalcy. “Once the safety factor gets out of the public mind, there will be a huge increase in box office revenue,” he said, adding: “In the last 18 months everything has been shut down, it So it’s certainly a kind of rebirth, from scratch. “ Casting director Kunal Shah agrees, adding that the big budget movies that have been announced will certainly draw people to theaters. However, he’s not that optimistic about mid- and low-budget movies. “Because movies like Satyameva Jayate 2, Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha and ’83 come out, people will definitely come back to the movies, ”he said, adding,“ Big movies will draw people out of their homes to theaters, with smaller movies I don’t see a lot of change happening in the theater. box office. “ Film critic and business analyst Akshaye Rathi said things were “phenomenally exciting”. If he is reluctant to give a figure to business films that business films could do in the coming months, he nevertheless explains by way of conclusion: “Over the last one and a half years as an industry and sector , it was in dire straits. Now we are trying to rebuild ourselves back to normal movie by movie. It’s nice to see the producers’ belief in brotherhood on the theatrical medium as they announce releases. “ For Akshaye, while in the first two months it is a test of stimulus for the industry, he believes that soon afterwards business will resume as usual.

