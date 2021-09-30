tickets, Queensland Covid outbreak, Suncorp Stadium, refund, Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, update

ARLC President Peter Vlandys has admitted postponing Sunday’s grand finale is an option if all fans are locked out as the governing body deals with the Covid-19 outbreak in the Queenslands.

It comes after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Thursday that large-scale sporting events in Brisbane and Townsville will be limited to 75% of their capacity.

Vlandys said PAA this Friday will be crucial as the NRL prepares for contingencies, including the postponement if South East Queensland is stranded, keeping all fans away from the blockbuster clash.

Watch massive Fox Leaguess lineup on the Weekly Grand Final coverage on Kayo, including live pre-match, half-time and post-match coverage with full top-team analysis of the sector. New to Kayo? Start your free trial >

Were in the hands of the Queensland government, naturally, and trusted in their abilities, he said.

But we have contingency plans for each scenario and we just have to take each day as it comes and watch what happens and make the appropriate decisions.

At this point, all systems are destined for Suncorp on Sunday with a crowd capped at 75 percent and have been told that will not change.

Hopefully the epidemic does not get worse and that we stay the course.

If there was no crowd, we would have to look at the big picture, so I really can’t say.

I don’t want to talk about a hypothesis. We have contingency plans ready for all scenarios.

We need to look at our options in this regard (if there was no crowd), are we playing it or are we postponing it?

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> An essential victory for Cleary for the 3rd time? | 01:29

There are all these different options.

We didn’t meet in committee with (CEO) Andrew (Abdo) to finalize what was to come, but we do have a number of contingencies to consider should the worst get worse.

(Friday) is crucial to see what happens as we got closer, but we were still quietly confident we were going well on Sunday.

The NRL has Townsvilles Queensland Country Bank Stadium on hold if the Grand Final were to be moved.

MORE NEWS NRL

WAYNES WORLD: Bennett can win the title afterwards despite a broken spine. He has already

DON’T ATTEMPT IN THE FOLLOWING: Tributes pour in as legends unsure of saying goodbye to Benji

THAT’S WHAT MEANS: Smith lashes out at former teammates over video scandal

COVID: Bulldogs take position on vaccinations in carefully crafted email to gamers

The Sydney Morning Heraldreports that an arrival and departure method is a possibility for the Rabbitohs and Panthers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Vlandys is determined to get the game played in front of the fans, which makes the possibility of an instant lockdown in South East Queensland detrimental to where the Decider is played.

We’re not going to play without a crowd, Vlandys told the Herald.

For us, it’s all about the atmosphere. It’s a grand finale, it’s a major event and we have a number of contingency plans.

You can never predict for sure with COVID, but at this point the government is confident that we can proceed with 75% (crowds). We are moving forward accordingly.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Cleary happy with Panthers’ tough run | 03:43

It was confirmed earlier that 13,000 fans would not be allowed to attend Suncorp Stadium and that their tickets would be refunded due to the new Queenslands restrictions.

Six new cases were recorded in the state on Thursday, including one in Townsville.

The grand finale is already sold out after purchasing 52,000 tickets.

It’s going to be disappointing for people, but we have to follow the health advice, Palaszczuk said.

The health advice is to move on to the second step (restrictions). The second step indicates 75 percent capacity, which will be what it will be.

As for how the NRL decides who is missing, confirmed league tickets will automatically be refunded for the 25 percent of fans who purchased seats in each Grand Final sales allowance.

We had two ticket assignments for the Grand Final. The first was for the general public and the second for fans of the two Grand Final teams, said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

The fairest way to determine who can attend is to prioritize the first 75% to purchase tickets in each allocation. Any fan who no longer wishes to attend will also be able to access a refund.

I would like to thank the fans who will miss the Grand Final from now on. I know you’ve been counting the days to a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it will be hard news to come to terms with, but this is not our decision.

The NRL now faces a nervous wait as to whether the grand final will take place in Brisbane, with a Covid-19 test over the next two days.

It’s going to be critical, the next 24 to 48 hours, if we see any seeding in the community, Palaszczuk said.

As soon as (public health chief) Dr Young says we need to get into a lockdown, we will.

Get all the latest NRL news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Register now !!!

Abdo paid tribute to the efforts of the Queensland government to keep the community safe and to keep the competition going.

We have a great partnership with the Government of Queensland and I would like to thank Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Jeannette Young for the way they have handled the pandemic and worked with us to ensure the continuity of the competition while ensuring the safety of the community, he said.

Suncorp Stadium is one of the best stadiums in the world and with 39,000 passionate fans at the stadium, I have no doubt there will be a great atmosphere on Sunday night.