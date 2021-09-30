Connect with us

Construction overview: September 2021 edition

Sunny days and a new iPhone (with a much better camera) only mean one thing – visiting construction sites for photo updates! We took the opportunity over the last few weekends to go out and for some visual updates on various projects around town.

In this latest installment, you’ll find a wide variety of updates from Downtown Columbus, The Short North, Italian Village, Victorian Village, the University District, Weinland Park, Grandview Heights, Franklinton, the Brewery District, Olde Towne East, the King -Lincoln District and more.

New apartment buildings continue to dot the landscape in all neighborhoods, but have also seen several historic renovations, new hotel buildings, offices, medical buildings and more. You can find more details on each of these projects in the links under each photo.

All photos by Walker Evans.

The Hoster Brewing Historic Site is in full renovation and transformation on South Front Street in the Brewery District.
A view of the new five-story co-living building in Gravity 2.0, one of the many buildings under construction on West State Street in the Franklinton neighborhood.
A view between the two parking garage structures at The Peninsula. The first seven-acre phase of this 26-acre site is currently under construction just west of downtown.
Another view of construction at The Peninsula. In addition to the parking garages, the the first three buildings that rise will house offices, a hotel and residences.
A view of the building at The peninsula seen from West Broad Street.
New offices, residences and a hotel under construction at the Scioto Peninsula site.
New 12-story mixed-use building at Gravity 2.0 rose halfway up one of the many buildings under construction at this Franklinton site.
Another view of the 12-story Gravity II building in Franklinton with the Columbus skyline hidden behind.
Next to the new Columbus Crew Sc Lower.com Field is Astor Park (originally known as Confluence Village). Site preparation began before the construction of new offices and residences.
The work ends on a new office building in the Arena district, which houses the Chipotle offices.
Construction continues on the 26-storey OSU hospital expansion project, which will add 1.9 million square feet to the Wexner Medical Center.
Residents have started to move in the Adelphi district, which is completing construction on East Long Street in the King-Lincoln District.
Work continues on the new Broad Street Bridge on I-71. The project is the latest phase of a long-term restructuring of the I-71 / I-70 / I-670 interchanges in downtown Columbus.
A new three-storey, six-unit residential building is under construction at the northeast corner of Oak Street and Wilson Avenue in the Franklin Park neighborhood.
A new six-story building is under construction at the northeast corner of Grant Avenue and Oak Street in the Discovery District, Downtown.
The old Giant Eagle grocery store in Schumacher Place was recently demolished to make way for a new mixed-use residential building of Pizzuti which was approved in July.
A new research building is underway on the main campus of Nationwide Childrens Hospital along Livingston Avenue, one of many new buildings in the master plan.
Several new apartment buildings are under construction in Jeffrey Park in the Italian village.
Another view of the construction at Jeffrey Park.
Following residential development along North Fourth Street at Jeffrey Park.
A newly completed building in Jeffrey Park, surrounded by construction in progress and future development planned for the south side of the site of over 40 acres.
A new apartment building rises just south of the Newly Renovated Budd Dairy Building on North Fourth Street in the Italian Village.
Construction quickly became vertical on the site of this new six-story building on East Fifth Avenue at the southern edge of the Weinland Park neighborhood.
New residences are under construction at the southern end of the Grant Park site facing Fifth Avenue in Weinland Park.
A new 18-unit building hidden behind the Smith & High building is almost finished.
New single-family homes line Perry Street in Harrison West, making up some of the larger Development project of the founders’ park which also includes offices and a hotel.
New townhouses under construction at Founders Park in Harrison West.
A new Seniors housing building under construction at Founders Park, located at the southwest corner of Perry Street and Fifth Avenue.
Another view of the Seniors Housing Building in Founders Park at Harrison West.
Construction is progressing rapidly at a new seven acre project site adjacent to Grandview Yard on Goodale Boulevard.
The job ends quickly at L’Aubrey, a five-storey building in Weinland Park at the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and Summit Street.
The first two buildings end with exterior work on the 55-acre multiphase complex Grandview crossing project.
A view of the Columbus skyline from the Grandview crossing construction site.
Another view of Grandview crossing from Route 33 / Dublin Road.
A fourth round of life for the elderly is go up to Westminster-Thurber on Neil Avenue in the Victorian Village.
A view of the new expansion of the Hilton a 28-storey building attached to the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Walker evans

Walker is the co-founder of ColumbusUnderground.com and TheMetropreneur.com with his wife and business partner Anne Evans. Walker has made a full-time career in local media for the past decade and sits on several boards and committees throughout the community.

