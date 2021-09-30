Meet Bollywoods Charismatic New Bad Boy

Who doesn’t love a bad boy, right? Over the years Bollywood has given us some really big bad wolves that made us shiver with terror and delight.

From Gabbar’s swagger in Sholay to Ajit’s iconic dialogue delivery and the multi-faceted villainous roles of the immortal Amrish Puri, every Bollywood villain has created their own legend. In fact, some of these villains played their roles so convincingly that they ended up eclipsing the main character in the film.

A prime example is actor Ranveer Singh, who took the art of playing Bollywood’s big bad bad to the next level with his awe-inspiring portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavat (2018).

So for better or for worse, charismatic Bollywood villains are here to stay.

Joining the list of iconic villains is yet another player, Yash Raaj Singh, who played the role of the traitorous agent of RAW Saurabh, in one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019, War.

Yash describes filming for the film as an unforgettable experience as he worked alongside some of Bollywood’s most renowned action stars namely Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

However, it was not his first stint on the big screen. Yash has previously worked as an assistant director on several prestigious Yash Raj Films films such as Kill Dil (2014) and the record Sultan (2016).

Yash is an up-and-coming new star or rather a villain in Bollywood, giving his best in every role, whether on-screen or off-screen.

Much like his treacherous character on screen, in real life, Yash is a man of many talents. Passionate about music, seasoned player, screenwriter, guitarist, artist and rider, he loves to dazzle his audience and his friends with a veritable army of skills.

In addition to sharing several traits with his on-screen villainous character, Yash also shares a deep connection to nature. He describes himself as an animal lover who is extremely passionate about nature conservation.

So, why this fascination with playing baddies?

We asked the man himself.

“You can tell I’ve always been drawn to bad guys,” he said with a rather endearing smile on his face.

“I see them as misunderstood or abused people, and that’s why they become bad guys in the first place. I’ve always aspired to explore what makes someone go wrong? Where do they break with their inherent humanity to commit unspeakable acts? This is exactly what allows me to take on vile roles. ”

So while he may be more of a hero in real life, Yash has several interests in common with his on-screen character. Both are devilishly handsome and leathery, and to complete this charming image of the new age Bollywood villain, let’s add a hint of rebellion as well.

In the Age of the Anti-Hero, Yash seeks to impress his audiences with a charismatic take on the modern villain.

Speaking of which, being the rebel that he is, Yash chose to perform his stunts for the film. War. Fitness fanatic and passionate about martial arts, he channeled the skills acquired over years of practice and discipline to deliver truly unforgettable and action-packed sequences to his audience.

While he can play a vile conspirator, evil schemer, or even a treacherous traitor on screen, he does so with a sense of panache that ensures he and his character linger in the minds of audiences long after they’ve gotten to. left the theater.

Besides being handsome and stylish, his villainous character, like Yash in real life, has a rather devilish sense of humor that ensures he’s the center of attention wherever he goes.

A ladies’ man at heart, the bad boy on the inside charms as easily as he betrays.

So what is it that helps him play the modern villain so effectively?

Yash responds, “I understand the urge to stand up for yourself, but when and how does that turn into an urge to harm others. These are the questions that fascinate me. Whenever I take on what we call a negative role, do I try to delve deeper into the character’s psyche and figure out what makes them tick?

So what’s next for this actor and his burning desire to be Bollywood’s next big bad?

“I want to leave my mark in Indian cinema like others have done before me. While I don’t want to be labeled as only playing certain roles, I certainly want to explore the evil or rebellious aspect of human nature in my future roles. Can a villain be redeemed or is he doomed to be evil forever? “

Well, we wish him the best on this journey of self-exploration and are delighted to see him play his version of the modern Bollywood villain on the big screen.

If you want to learn more about the big bad villain he will play next, follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates.