Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer is currently making headlines in Kerala. Now police have found a car in their possession which is registered under the name of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. A 2007 model Porsche Boxter was seized by the police a year ago and is now kept on the premises of the Cherthala police station in the Alappuzha district. Police seized a total of 20 luxury cars from Monson.
According to reports, the car’s registration documents have Randhir Kapoor’s name in the father’s name column and Kareena’s address in Mumbai, among other details. However, it is not known how Monson was able to secure custody of the car without a transfer of ownership.
Monson Mavunkal made headlines for defrauding several people, including prominent celebrities, politicians and police officers, by showcasing locally made materials like antiques. He claimed to have owned the silver of Judas and the royal throne of Tipu Sultan among other iconic ancient coins. The 52-year-old was arrested after a joint complaint was filed by Yakoob Purayil, Anoop V. Ahmed, Salim Edathil, MT Shameer, Siddique Purayil and Shanimon after cheating on them for Rs. 10 crore since 2017.
ALSO READ: Interior photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Taimur Ali Khan celebrate Inaaya Naumis birthday
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.