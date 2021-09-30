Events taking place in Dayton this weekend





Details: The Minster Oktoberfest celebration includes a parade, live German music, German food, a 10k, lots of games, an arts and crafts area and more. Cost: To free More information: Website | Facebook 18th Annual Chocolate Festival Legend Chocolate lovers will flock to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend for the 18th annual Chocolate Festival. Jim Noelker / Dayton Daily News Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker When: Saturday October 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp. Details: Treat yourself to chocolate from professional chocolatiers, grab a bite to eat at food trucks and other local food vendors, and enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and craft vendors. Cost: To free More information: Website | Facebook To explore BEST OF DAYTON: Name HERE for your favorites! Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest Legend Prost! Oktoberfest features a celebration of German-American Day to be held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in historic Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill. TOM GILLIAM / COLLABORATING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam When: Saturday October 2 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Or: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: The biggest German club in Dayton will celebrate Oktoberfest with lots of authentic German food, music and drinks. Cost: $ 5. Free for club members with cards, soldiers and students with ID. More information: Website | Facebook Spring Valley Potato Festival When: Saturday October 2 and Sunday October 3 Or: Bledsoe Park in Spring Valley Details: The Spring Valley Potato Festival features arts and crafts, shows, a 5k, carnival rides, kids’ games, and lots of food (and potatoes). Cost: To free More information: Website | Facebook To explore Xenia’s Scary Halloween Egg Hunt Next Weekend Extreme cracked egg hunt Legend Two different versions of the Extreme Halloween Egg Hunt will take place on Friday October 1 and Saturday October 2 at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Greene County Parks and Trails Credit: Greene County Parks and Trails When: Friday October 1 from 6.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Or: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Rd., Xenia Details: The Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt has been specially created for those 55 and over. Participants will search for candy-filled black eggs and prizes hidden in the woods after dark. Guests can register for the Extreme Broken Egg Hunt by October 2 on Greene County Parks and Trails website. Cost: $ 5 per person More information: gcparkstrails.com/events/extreme-egg-hunt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/what-to-do/5-miami-valley-events-worth-your-attendance-this-weekend/TF2HIKKBM5ARDKJP6BTVKW35PM/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos