Watch Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal transform into Udham Singh





Bollywood’s latest historical drama Sardar oudham, based on the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, has been in the works for two decades, its director said Thursday. Sardar oudham for me it’s not just a movie, it’s a dream come true. It took years of extensive research to uncover and share with the world the valiant story of a martyr who sacrificed his life to avenge India’s most appalling tragedy, said famed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, known for successes such as Donor Vicky (2012) and Piku (2015). Sircar, who kicked off the trailer with main film Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai, said he first thought about making a film about Singh while traveling to Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar while he was still at University. Jalianwala Bagh is the site of a 1919 massacre where hundreds of unarmed Indian protesters were brutally shot and killed by the British military. Many historians see this incident as one of the turning points in India’s freedom struggle. Kaushal plays Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of the Punjab at the time of the massacre, in London in 1940. Sardar Udham Singh’s story captivated and inspired me, said award-winning actor Kaushal. “It represents the extraordinary strength, pain, passion, courage and sacrifice, and many values ​​that I tried to do justice through my character in the film. The role took a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to step into Udham Singhs’ shoes and bring to life the story of a man whose heroism and courage are unmatched. The film is due out on Amazon Prime Video, and director Sircar has said he hopes to inspire a new generation of Indians and tell them about the sacrifices their ancestors made for their freedom. My goal was to make a film that familiarizes viewers with the value of Udham Singhs and inspires them, he said. This film is my ode to his lion spirit, his fearlessness and his sacrifice in the struggle for the country’s independence. Read more Sushant Sreeram, Marketing Director at Amazon Prime Video India, is confident that the story will reach an international audience as well. We are showing this in 240 countries and territories and I think we have all the ingredients that make it a global story, he said. It’s the kind of story that crosses time and great stories of courage and bravery know no boundaries. ‘Sardar Udham’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, October 16 Updated: September 30, 2021, 12:11 PM

