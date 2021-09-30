‘Big Brother’ crowns first black winner in Season 23 finale





Collecting all nine jury votes, Prather defeated Derek Frazier, bringing an end to a landmark streak on the show that, in 21 years, has never seen a black contestant win the top prize in the regular season. (Tamar Braxton won Celebrity Big Brother in 2019).

“Big Brother” is a reality TV show where 16 people live in a house on a TV with no access to the real world. The show uses audio and visual devices to monitor competitors around the clock as they go head-to-head in challenges and form strategic alliances with the goal of surviving elimination and staying in the house.

The candidates, called Houseguests, vote for one person out of the house each week. The last remaining Houseguest wins the first prize.

With more diversity in this cast than in previous seasons, six black contestants decided early in the game that they would work together to make sure one of them was the winner. Tiffany Mitchell, a phlebotomist and single mother from Detroit, said she knew upon entering the house that she did not want to go after minority applicants. “At first it was a deal,” Mitchell said, then the alliance got a name, “The Cookout”. Soon, Mitchell said, it was clear they were all playing for well over $ 750,000. “It’s not even about the money anymore,” Mitchell said. “We all gave up on what we really wanted, or what we thought was best for our own personal game with people for the Six Mission.” Even players who were kicked out at the expense of the Alliance couldn’t help but be supportive and in awe of The Cookout’s larger mission. When house guest Claire Rehfuss was kicked out by Mitchell, who had become her best friend in the house (and a member of Cookout), she tearfully said she understood. “This game has been played for a long time and often people of color are not wanted in the game and they come out early,” she said. Rehfuss called The Cookout’s in-game moves “iconic” and “legendary.” Christian Birkenberger, who left home in week five and watched the season play out at home, praised the alliance, saying in Wednesday’s final: “When you’re able to give a most important goal to your game is proof that history can be written. ” The Cookout managed to keep its original team of six intact until the end, making it “the most successful ‘Big Brother’ alliance in history,” according to host Julie Chen Moonves. Mitchell, who was the mastermind of The Cookout’s most strategic moves and became the first Alliance member to be kicked out of the house, took home the $ 50,000 America’s Favorite Houseguest award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/30/entertainment/big-brother-23-winner/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos