SES partners with SoftBank Corp. to broadcast live sporting events in Japan | Business





LUXEMBOURG – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 30, 2021– Japanese sports fans will be able to enjoy more premium sports content since SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank), a leading telecommunications operator in Japan, has partnered with SES to aggregate and deliver live sporting events to its corporate customers, such as TV channels and video distribution companies, SES announced today. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929006034/en/ SES partners with SoftBank Corp. to broadcast live sporting events in Japan (Photo: Business Wire) Under the new agreement, SES, through its diverse global infrastructure of multi-orbital satellite fleets and fiber network, will aggregate the content and deliver it directly to SoftBank. To provide this service, SES will use more than 300 downlink antennas around the world, including those of its new Stockley Park in London, as well as its own fiber network with connections to other major fiber hubs. In addition, SES will establish a new link to SoftBank’s fiber network. Whether viewed on mobile devices or streamed on TV, live tennis, football, golf and other sports are some of our most popular content for which we see increasing demand, said Norioki Sekiguchi. , vice president of the global business division of SoftBank Corp. Diverse global infrastructure and access to a variety of sports content, SES is in a unique position to help us provide a wide range of very high quality sports content to our corporate clients in Japan. We are delighted to join forces with SoftBank, the premier provider we interconnect with and partner with in Japan, with a common goal of bringing engaging content to sports fans across the country, has said Ed Cox, vice president, North American Sales and Sports and Events. at SES. The delivery of content streams using only fiber optic networks is a testament to SES’s ability to scale and leverage our hybrid distribution services in the most efficient way possible to meet the needs of our partners. Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | LinkedIn | Instagram Read our Blogs > Visit the media gallery > About SES SES has a bold vision to deliver incredible experiences anywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As a leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only constellation of multi-orbital satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including low latency and low latency O3b system. By leveraging a large and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner of leading companies in telecommunications, mobile network operators, governments to the world. , cloud and connectivity service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries more than 8,650 channels and has an unmatched reach of 361 million homes, providing managed multimedia services for linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on the Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). More information is available at: www.ses.com. About SoftBank Corp. Guided by the corporate philosophy of SoftBank Groups, Information Revolution Happiness for Everyone, SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) combines telecommunications services with advanced technologies to create and operate new businesses. SoftBank Corp. serves over 45 million consumer and business mobile subscribers in Japan, and as part of its Beyond Carrier strategy, it is redefining industries by leveraging its unique strengths as a network operator to fully harness the power of 5G, big data, AI, IoT, robotics and other key technologies. For more information, please visit www.softbank.jp/en/. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929006034/en/ CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Suzanne Ong External communications Phone. +352 710 725 500 [email protected] KEYWORD: EUROPE LUXEMBOURG JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE / WIRELESS NETWORK SOFTWARE ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET SPORTS DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER SPORTS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOURCE: ITS Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/30/2021 02:50 / DISC: 09/30/2021 02:51 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929006034/en

