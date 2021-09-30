ShahRukhKhan hasn’t had a release since 2018, but one thing’s for sure – it’s set to hit screens next year with a bang, or maybe even two in place. Yes, while official announcements have yet to be made, SRK is already working on two films currently – that of Siddharth Anand. Pathan and the next atlee tentatively titled Jawaan. Yes, while Bollywood Hungama broke the news of the same, we also reported how Southern stars Priyamani and Nayanthara are all set to share screen space with SRK in this project.

But there is another huge surprise that no one knows about. Our source tells us: “SRK will have dual roles in the next Atlee. Yes, there won’t be one but two.ShahRukhs in the movie. Apparently the story is conceived as an Indianized Money theft – a self-defense thriller – with SRK playing the professor at the head of a gang of girls.ShahRukhwill play the role of both father and son. Yes, there will also be an older and a younger SRK. “

Filming is already underway in Mumbai after finishing a few days in Pune. Everything is kept secret for the moment.

