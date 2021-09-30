Entertainment
Hollywood to make a comeback with new James Bond film
NEW DELHI: With the latest James Bond film No time to die Releasing today, the franchise looks to capitalize on the bullish sentiment in the Indian exploitation market following the news that Maharashtra cinemas will reopen on October 22. Daniel Craig’s film, which will hit more than 1,000 screens, is also expected to travel to level two cities, with 3D versions in local dubbed languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Plus, unlike many recent Hollywood movies, No time to die will have a simultaneous release globally and in India, making it an attractive proposition, especially for young viewers. The James Bond franchise will also set the stage for Hollywood’s comeback with a slew of big movies slated through December.
The last James Bond Spectrum, released in 2015 had made 36.88 crore rupees in box office collections and its opening day figures of 8.4 crore rupees were the highest day one figures recorded by the franchise so far . Incidentally, the film had arrived in India later than in many other countries, and had benefited from the controversy surrounding certain kissing scenes deemed too long by then-board chief Pahlaj Nihalani.
The film’s release at that time is expected to boost the confidence of consumers as well as exhibitors who are generally enthusiastic since the announcement of the reopening of Maharashtra cinemas, although it is still nearly a month away, “he said. said Girish Johar, film producer, trade and exhibition expert.
The 3D version, announced days before theatrical release, is the first for a James Bond film and is clearly intended to draw people to theaters in these unprecedented times, trade experts have said. The reopening of cinemas in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has already served Hollywood well in recent weeks, with Chinese-born superhero film Marvels Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings who had earned Rs23.58 crore at last count, with peak earnings from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Mysuru.
Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) and Kolkata are also open, and Craig, who has many fans in India, will not be returning for the next installment of the franchise, making it a special outing.
It’s not only a popular franchise in small towns, it’s also a fast-paced action movie, ”said Pranav Garg, general manager of Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar. The latest Hollywood release, Jungle cruise, was primarily a children’s film and was not as youth-oriented as No time to die or the other action movie, Fast & Furious 9 which had been released earlier this month.
Garg, however, was quick to point out that few single-screen theaters could afford disposable 3D glasses intended for single use or agree to inflate ticket prices to accommodate those expenses now. While 3D has a lot of charm in small towns, we don’t want the prices to pinch the pockets of the public, ”Garg said, adding that he would play the film in 2D for now.
Be certain, No time to die will pave the way for an exciting roster programmed by Hollywood studios. Among them are titled as The Boss Baby: family business October 8, Venom 2- Let there be carnage October 15 (which will see a late release in Maharashtra after October 22), action-adventure drama Dune and the historical epic of Matt Damons The last duel October 22, Steven Spielbergs West Side Story December 10 and Spider-Man: No Path Home December 17th, in addition to the superhero movie Marvels Eternals for the Diwali weekend in November.
Earlier this month, Walt Disney, which had adopted hybrid models for recent films, releasing them simultaneously in theaters and on OTT, said the rest of its 2021 roster will have exclusive theatrical releases.
Hollywood studios have obviously done their homework and realized that they would be the losers by killing the exclusive showcase of the cinema. Although the hybrid model is not in effect in India anyway, the foreign giants have led the way by returning to the theater, ”said Johar.
