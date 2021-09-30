BREAKING: John Abraham-starrer Attack to be released a week after Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj, January 27, 2022: Bollywood News





Since the government of Maharashtra announced that it will reopen cinemas from October 22, there has been a resurgence of enthusiasm in industry and commerce. The release dates for several films were announced immediately and in no time, the Bollywood calendar was nearly filled until next year. However, there are still plenty of films that have yet to be announced. Bollywood Hungama found out the release date of one of these movies Attack. It’s an action thriller starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez and according to a source it will hit theaters on January 27, 2022. A source said: The creators have come to the conclusion that it will be a date ideal. With Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha released on February 11, 2022, it is unlikely that there will be a major release for the film on February 4. Therefore, Attack would benefit from a clean two week window. Interestingly, it will be released a week after the big time drama, Prithviraj, produced by Yash Raj Films and starring Akshay Kumar. It will be released on January 21, 2022. Trade expert said: John Abraham is a mass hero and Attack also appears to be a commercial artist. Therefore, he has a good chance. Johns released earlier this year, Bombay Saga, may not have worked, but his next films look promising. Satyameva Jayate 2 releases November 26, 2021, and it’s getting a lot of buzz. This would be followed by Attack, Ek Nasty Return and finally, the long awaited film, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He’s surely on a roll. Attack is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor. Earlier today, the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi, also co-produced by Jayantilal Gada, has been announced. The star Alia Bhatt will be released in theaters on January 6, 2022. The source signed on, saying: AttackThe release date announcement will arrive soon. This would be followed by the announcement of the release date of the third Jayantilal Gada-backed film. RRR. His crossed out by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and it won’t be wrong to say that the whole world is waiting to see it when it comes out. Also read: Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to release on November 26 More pages: Prithviraj Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

