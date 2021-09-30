Taco stand worker shot in leg in North Hollywood robbery – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a suspect who shot and injured a taco stand worker in a robbery early Thursday morning in North Hollywood.

The robbery and shooting took place around 12:15 a.m. at a taco stand located at Archwood Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

READ MORE: The grand opening of the long-awaited Academy museum arrives on Thursday

Several people were at work, according to Los Angeles Police, as a male suspect approached the taco stand and demanded money. He received an unknown amount. However, at one point during the flight, he opened fire on an adult employee, injuring her leg.

The suspect then ran to a black truck and fled, police said. He left a trail of silver on the ground as he escaped.

READ MORE: Young mother shot outside Millikan High School in Long Beach for removal from resuscitation system; Security guard on leave

The injured woman was rushed to hospital, police said. She’s supposed to survive.

It is not known exactly what led to the shooting. The suspect was described only as a Hispanic male.

NO MORE NEWS: Britney Spears’ father suspended as curator of daughter’s estate, fans celebrate pop star victory

Investigators will scan the area for CCTV.