Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh named NBA brand ambassador for India

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday named Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as NBA brand ambassador for India.

Singh will work with the NBA to help develop the league’s profile in India throughout its historic 75th anniversary season in 2021-2022.

Ranveer Singh will be involved in a number of league initiatives which will be featured on NBA India and his personal social media accounts.

Singh will attend the 2022 NBA All-Star in Cleveland, where he will post behind-the-scenes content on social media and meet NBA players and legends. Singh previously attended the 2016 NBA All-Star in Toronto, where he sat on the court during the NBA All-Star Game.

“I have loved basketball and the NBA since I was a kid and have always been fascinated by its influence on popular culture, including music, fashion and entertainment,” Singh said.

“With the NBA announcing its 75th season celebrations, there was no better time to join forces with the league and support its efforts to develop basketball in the country.”

“We are delighted to welcome Ranveer Singh as NBA Brand Ambassador for India ahead of what promises to be a memorable 75th anniversary season,” said Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the NBA.

“A Bollywood icon and one of the most famous actors of his generation, Ranveer is also a dedicated NBA fan who is passionate about the league and its players. We are delighted to be working with Ranveer to engage with fans in India and around the world on various platforms. “

“Ranveer is a perfect ambassador to highlight the launch of NBA Style, our new Instagram account that explores the intersection of basketball and culture,” said Scott Levy, executive vice president and general manager of NBA Asia .