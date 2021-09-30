ABC’s New Season Kicks Off With A Cross Stunt | Culture & Leisure





COVID has put most shows on the ice for a while. Station 19 (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) returns for its fifth season and Grays Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) returns for its 18th with a crossover event. The soap opera on Station boils over, as Sullivan’s behavior at May and Carina’s wedding puts his own marriage to Andy in jeopardy. On Grays, the city of Seattle is celebrating the lifting of COVID restrictions with a Phoenix Fair. A certain excitement gets out of hand, and illegal fireworks send victims to the emergency room. Big Sky (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) is also returning for its second season after investigating a bizarre crash outside of Helena in the Mount, where Calvin Klein’s aesthetic masks a particular underworld. . Six Feet Under meets The Office in Good Grief, a creaky New Zealand comedy, airing its entire six-episode season on Sundance Now. The series debuts on cable October 4 on IFC. Sisters Ellie (Eve Palmer) and Gwen (Grace Palmer) are seriously overwhelmed after inheriting a funeral home from their grandfather. Ellies’ lack of tact just got her fired from her teaching job, and lazy Gwen has no interest in the funeral home or its long-term staff and just wants to wind up the business and become a DJ in Bali. . They are confronted with an offbeat staff with their own motivations, not to mention social shortcomings. As in Six Feet, this comedy shows how the business of death depends on a thin veneer of polished professionalism, a facade that evaporates when homeowners have little knowledge or interest in the business. Some viewers may have issues with the embalming slapstick and sometimes unintelligible kiwi accents. On the positive side, Grief does not adhere to traditional formats. The first episode lasts a little over 15 minutes. Season two of the Sesame Street talk show spin-off The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo begins airing on HBO Max. His episodes also barely last 15 minutes. Starz celebrates Channing Tatum, who plays a Roman centurion in the 2011 epic The Eagle (6 p.m.) and an unarmed fighter in the 2009 thriller Fighting (8 p.m.), with Terrence Howard as its twisted promoter. The two films were received interchangeably, with each gaining identical 40% approval on the Rotten Tomatoes site. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS A gangster rapist on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14). The Bengals welcome the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football (7:20 p.m., NFL). A game show milestone on The Price Is Right celebrates 50 years (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). Mom Stablers meddle in Law & Order: Organized Crime (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14). WORSHIP CHOICE Schitts Creek fans might rewatch A Mighty Wind (7:30 p.m., HBO Family). Following the success of Best in Show, writer / director Christopher Guest reunited his ensemble company (Eugene Levy, Catherine OHara, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Fred Willard, Bob Balaban, Ed Begley Jr., Jennifer Coolidge, John Michael Higgins, Jane Lynch and Parker Posey) for this 2003 mock documentary about a tribute concert featuring aging folk stars. At the center of the usual absurdity, OHara and Levy play the roles of longtime lovers and performers, Mitch and Mickey, whose farewell performance adds a poignant moment to the shenanigans. Their song, A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow was nominated for an Oscar. SERIES NOTES On two episodes of Young Sheldon (CBS, r, TV-PG): a black hole (7 p.m.); a broken heart (7:30 p.m.) … A cynical producer deals with the melodrama of the underdogs’ return dreams on The Big Leap (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

