Indian Squid Game Actor Anupam Tripathi Has an Interesting Connection to Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo | Web series





Squid Game has become one of the most watched shows of the year. The show ranked No. 1 in 90 countries, including the United States, in 10 days. South Korea’s Netflix series revolves around a group of people signing up to participate in games played by children. However, things take a bloody turn when players learn that there are deadly consequences in losing matches. While the series stars many Korean stars, there is also an Indian actor in the mix – Anupam Tripathi. The New Delhi-based actor plays player # 199, originally from Pakistan. However, prior to the series, Anupam starred in other K-dramas in small roles. One of them was the famous Descendants of the Sun. The show starred Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo in the lead roles. In the sixth episode, Anupam played a man who was injured in an earthquake. Anupam Tripathi in The Descendants of the Sun. In the scene, after Song Hye-kyo’s character heals her injuries, he offers her his shoes so that she can comfortably care for the injured. Anupam returned for another Song Joong-ki project, this time a movie called Space Sweepers, released earlier this year. In the film, he played the assistant of the antagonist James Sullivan. He also appeared in Song Joong-ki’s Arthdal ​​Chronicles. Anupam Tripathi in Space Sweepers. Apart from these projects, Anupam was also credited in the film An Ode to My Father, which was remade under the name Bharat by Salman Khan. Anupam also appeared on the hit show Hospital Playlist. Also Read: Hospital Playlist 2 Finale: Fans Crumble As Characters Have Happy Ending, But Still Have Many Questions Anupam went to South Korea for acting training in 2010. I spent 10 years in Korea as a student and a theater actor with the idea of ​​persevering every day, he said. said according to Yonhap News. He added that his parents disagreed with his decision to become an actor. My father, who came from a middle class family in India, told me that I should study, find a job and earn money, he said. The success of Squid Game made his family proud. My mom and my brothers are proud of me. I was convinced that what I was doing was a good thing. However, my father, who died in 2017, would have loved it if he had seen it, but it’s a shame, he said.

