We tell the story of Orlando’s theme parks

A New Era: Magic Kingdom Theme Park Grand Opening

The public had never seen anything like it: on October 1, 1971, the disney fantasy world came to life with the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey Mouse led the lucky first visitors, Bill and Marty Windsor, residents of Lakeland, and their two young sons Jay and Lee into the Magic Kingdom as beloved characters danced and sang.

Setting the stage for what would become the East Coast destination for vacation and milestone celebrations, Maestro Arthur Fiedler led the 60 Nations World Symphony Orchestra, Hollywood star Bob Hope led the dedication of the Contemporary Resort and Music Man Meredith Willson led the grand opening Fanfare parades of 1,076 musicians.

The highlight of the grand opening took place between October 23 and 25, when top American artists and icons from business, government and industry flooded the complex.

Space Mountain welcomes real astronauts

A crew of astronauts landed at the Magic Kingdom on January 15, 1975, joining 2,000 dignitaries for the grand opening of Space Mountain, StarJets (which became the Astro Orbiter) and the GE Carousel of Progress in Tomorrowland. Rocket men on site included Scott Carpenter, an astronaut on the Mercury 7, Gordon Cooper, an astronaut on the Mercury 7 and Gemini 5, and Jim Irwin, an engineer and astronaut on the Apollo 15. The interior roller coaster of $ 20 million has become one of Disney’s iconic attractions and the iconic mountain can now be found in Disney parks around the world.

Epcot, a utopian dream

Epcot opened on October 1, 1982 with five Future World pavilions and nine World Showcases, celebrating the history and culture of Mexico, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, France, United Kingdom United, Canada and United States. The opening ceremonies featured music by Count Basie and his orchestra, Lionel Hampton and his big band, and the Glenn Miller Orchestra. At the World Showcase Festival, artists representing 23 countries performed. The theme of unity was obvious: To all who come to this place of joy, hope and friendship, welcome.

Epcot, acronym for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, was conceived as a utopian city of the future, planned by Walt Disney and powered by cutting-edge technology. The park would also become the site of hugely popular annual events, including the International Festival of Flowers and Gardens (born 1994) and the International Food and Wine Festival (born 1995).

Hello, Hollywood

Disney-MGM Studios opened on May 1, 1989, the third of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort spanning 135 acres dedicated to the world of film, television, music and theater.

Drawing heavily on the heyday of Hollywood, the park celebrated Tinsel Town. Michael Eisner called Hollywood not a place on a map, but a state of mind that exists wherever people dream, marvel, and imagine. The Great Movie Ride, a tribute to classic films such as Casablanca, was the last of the original attractions to close in August 2017.

In 2007, the sprawling theme park welcomed nearly 10 million visitors in six themed areas, including the main entrance to Hollywood Boulevard and a motion simulator based on the Star Wars movies. In 2015, a major expansion revamped the backlot, adding Toy Story Land in 2018, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019, and the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway in 2020.

Lush Epcots, Bloom Affair

The inaugural Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival was held from April 29 to June 5, 1994. Designed in part to increase traffic to Epcot, the spectacular displays of plants and flowers that guests loved were highlighted during the this special five-week festival. Originally presented by Better Homes and Gardens, Florida’s perfect climate has allowed flowers and topiaries of all kinds to thrive.

Behind the scenes, gardeners worked to make the landscape appear effortless, and a nursery and tree farm supported the gardens with a healthy supply of foliage. In the first year, staff planted an additional 165,000 flowering annuals in 250 flower beds. At least 75,000 impatiens decorated the World Showcase. The festival has grown to feature outdoor cooking and entertainment as well as garden design and eco-horticulture.

A world of animals comes to Orlando

Animal Kingdom, the fourth theme park at Walt Disney World Resort, opened on April 22, 1998 to coincide with Earth Day. At 580 acres, the zoological theme park is the largest in Disney World, populated with wildlife like rhinos, hippos, giraffes, meerkats, zebras, Asian tigers, African lions and lowland gorillas. Western. They share space with over 4 million trees, plants, shrubs, vines, epiphytes, grasses and ground covers from every continent on the planet except the ‘Antarctic.

It took 10 artists and three Imagineers 18 months to create the 325 animal sculptures on The Tree of Life alone.

The Everest Expedition, one of the 18 Disney mountain attractions in the world, stood nearly 200 feet tall and covered a 6.2 acre site that had guests running through the Himalayan mountains. in a high speed train.

In 2016, Disney introduced nighttime experiences at Animal Kingdom park and in 2017, Disney opened PandoraThe World of Avatar, based on the James Cameron movie “Avatar”.

Today, Disneys Animal Kingdom is home to one of the leading zoo hospitals in North America, with a focus on advanced imaging, digital radiology, ultrasound, and endoscopy.