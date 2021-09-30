We tell the story of Orlando’s theme parks

Connect with us

A New Era: Magic Kingdom Theme Park Grand Opening

The public had never seen anything like it: on October 1, 1971, the disney fantasy world came to life with the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey Mouse led the lucky first visitors, Bill and Marty Windsor, residents of Lakeland, and their two young sons Jay and Lee into the Magic Kingdom as beloved characters danced and sang.

A 1971 view of Cinderella's Castle in the Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

Setting the stage for what would become the East Coast destination for vacation and milestone celebrations, Maestro Arthur Fiedler led the 60 Nations World Symphony Orchestra, Hollywood star Bob Hope led the dedication of the Contemporary Resort and Music Man Meredith Willson led the grand opening Fanfare parades of 1,076 musicians.

The highlight of the grand opening took place between October 23 and 25, when top American artists and icons from business, government and industry flooded the complex.

A first view of Space Mountain at Disney World's Magic Kingdom park.

Space Mountain welcomes real astronauts

A crew of astronauts landed at the Magic Kingdom on January 15, 1975, joining 2,000 dignitaries for the grand opening of Space Mountain, StarJets (which became the Astro Orbiter) and the GE Carousel of Progress in Tomorrowland. Rocket men on site included Scott Carpenter, an astronaut on the Mercury 7, Gordon Cooper, an astronaut on the Mercury 7 and Gemini 5, and Jim Irwin, an engineer and astronaut on the Apollo 15. The interior roller coaster of $ 20 million has become one of Disney’s iconic attractions and the iconic mountain can now be found in Disney parks around the world.

Spaceship Earth at Disney World's Epcot Park, seen during a fireworks display in 2000.

Epcot, a utopian dream

Epcot opened on October 1, 1982 with five Future World pavilions and nine World Showcases, celebrating the history and culture of Mexico, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, France, United Kingdom United, Canada and United States. The opening ceremonies featured music by Count Basie and his orchestra, Lionel Hampton and his big band, and the Glenn Miller Orchestra. At the World Showcase Festival, artists representing 23 countries performed. The theme of unity was obvious: To all who come to this place of joy, hope and friendship, welcome.

Disney's fall culinary extravaganza, the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, features flavors from around the world, food and drink tasting seminars, the

Epcot, acronym for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, was conceived as a utopian city of the future, planned by Walt Disney and powered by cutting-edge technology. The park would also become the site of hugely popular annual events, including the International Festival of Flowers and Gardens (born 1994) and the International Food and Wine Festival (born 1995).

Actress Susan Lucci from popular ABC soap opera Daytime

Hello, Hollywood

Disney-MGM Studios opened on May 1, 1989, the third of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort spanning 135 acres dedicated to the world of film, television, music and theater.

Drawing heavily on the heyday of Hollywood, the park celebrated Tinsel Town. Michael Eisner called Hollywood not a place on a map, but a state of mind that exists wherever people dream, marvel, and imagine. The Great Movie Ride, a tribute to classic films such as Casablanca, was the last of the original attractions to close in August 2017.

