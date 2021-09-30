Let There Be Carnage review – The Hollywood Reporter

How do you make room in a world of heroes for a monster that tastes like the human brain? In the case of Venom, Marvel’s answer seems to be: make him funny and let him fight monsters even more deadly than him. So does Andy Serkis Venom: let there be carnage, the second feature film of a character who could have been a true Deadpool-style underdog, makes his subject look like little more than a Marvel Universe stepson; he’s doomed to live out structured stories like the Avengers – until Disney’s synergistic needs demand that he actually enter their saga.

Written by star Tom Hardy and his longtime collaborator Kelly Marcel, the film develops the chemistry between the titular alien and the human he is forced to inhabit inside Earth’s atmosphere. But the distinctiveness of that boyfriend-movie bond is often drowned out by giant sets of CG chaos that look exactly like those found in movies of the good guys. While this will appeal to most fans of the 2018 debut installment, Carnage proves that superhero fatigue also applies to non-heroes.

Venom: let there be carnage The bottom line

More brain-consuming jokes help an otherwise familiar monster.



Eddie Brock de Hardy, a journalist on a crusade in San Francisco, is essentially where we left him in the last film: his career has rebounded, his relationship with ex-fiancée Anne (Michelle Williams) is still dead, and he has a killer in him. His body is home to a symbiotic alien, Venom, who can either hide invisibly and growl at Eddie in a voice only he can hear, or transform Eddie into a rippling giant with tentacles, fangs, and superhuman strength. Either way, the monster needs food. Although his favorite food is brains, he can survive on chocolate and live chickens; much of the comedy in the storyline stems from Eddie’s attempts to keep Venom on a diet.

When Brock gets the chance to interview convicted serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), that’s all Eddie can do to stop Venom from eating Detective Mulligan (Stephen Graham), who is chaperoning his visit. But Venom is the one that gets bitten: Kasady bites Eddie, and somehow some of this symbiotic alien material gets into his bloodstream. Later, when the death row inmate is in the execution chamber, this material mixes with lethal injection chemicals to transform Kasady into Carnage, a red beast that leaves San Quentin as if a tornado had struck him. .

This transformation occurs as Eddie and Venom have other things on their minds. Arguing over the incompatibility of their lifestyles (to say the least), the two engage in a physical fight that leaves Eddie’s place totally destroyed. Venom flees Eddie’s body, leaping through the night from one unsuspecting alien body to another, while Eddie does what one expects from a Sony co-produced film: he buys a replacement for his. giant TV, and leave the box in the middle of the room where you can’t miss the logo. (By hammering home product placement, a visitor will soon be complimenting him on his “beautiful TV.”)

While Venom has a comedic mishap or two, Carnage lives up to its name. Kasady uses his newfound powers to find his long-lost love, a mutant he knew as a teenager in reform school: Frances Barrison (Naomie Harris), who will be known as Shriek when she crosses paths with a Spider-Man day, has the power to destroy things with high-pitched screams and has been locked up for years in a soundproof jail cell. When released, she’s just as ready to break things as her boyfriend is.

The couple’s party ends at Grace Cathedral, where they plan to tie the knot. But the wedding is just the photo’s excuse for the usual woman-in-jeopardy business: Having not put herself out of harm’s way by breaking up with Eddie, Anne is now the bait that drags him and Venom away. , in a giant battle with Carnage. Anne, if you survive this please remove Eddie’s number from your phone and block him on social media. Michelle Williams is too talented to be stuck with this sidekick / hostage thing.

There is nothing wrong with this decisive battle, but the best thing you can say about the action in Carnage is that it does not stretch the film beyond an hour and a half. That’s not counting the credits and the inevitable coda of hidden scenes, which tease a return to Venom’s roots. The previous Spider-Man movie starring Venom (from 2007) was the webslinger’s worst big-screen release to date. Hoping things get better – or at least go wrong in a more entertaining way – the next time they cross paths.