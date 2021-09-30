‘Red Mill! The Musical ‘has a connection with Muncie, Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. Tony Award Winner“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” was named Best Musical and won a variety of titles Sunday night at the 74th Annual Tony Awards. The award-winning Broadway production has a local connection.

Born and raised in Muncie and a graduate of Ball State University, Ken Dingledine is president of one of the producers of the musical, Harmonia Fund.

“Moulin Rouge” has been nominated 14 times in total, closely following “Jagged Little Pill”, the musical featuring songs and music written by Alanis Morissette, which had 15 nominations.

Harmonia Holdings was part of the production of both shows, and although Dingledine had been in the theater business for years, “Moulin Rouge” winning best musical was his first major victory.

Putting on a show like “Moulin Rouge” really takes a village, Dingledine said in a phone interview this week, from the director and cast, set design and orchestration.

“Seeing all of these pieces work together in such beautiful harmony is really the most satisfying part,” said Dingledine. “Because nobody does it alone, absolutely nobody does it alone. It’s quite an accomplishment from a team perspective.”

From Ball State to professional productions

While growing up in Muncie, Dingledine attended Muncie Northside High School and went on to study musical theater and business at Ball State. There he appeared in productions such as “The Foreigner” and “Into the Woods”.

Shortly after graduating in 1993, he moved to New York City to pursue his career in theater.

“I came to New York City as an actor and lived this life, toured and worked in a restaurant,” Dingledine said. “You know, all the things you do when you’re trying to get your way through. “

Dingledine then became involved with the Samuel French Theater Licensing and Publishing Company, founded in 1830. While he enjoyed performing, the lifestyle of starving artists was at times difficult, and the publishing house him. made it possible to stay in the arts, but also to have a life.

Within his work at Samuel French, Dingledine has been able to make thousands of productions, whether in a high school or a professional theater company, because the company has strived to connect producers and authors,

“I found myself fulfilled in a way that I hadn’t even anticipated that I would be fulfilled and still be in the arts,” Dingledine said.

When Dingledine was vice president of Samuel French, he even returned to Ball State to work onThe circus in winter. “The students began adapting Ball State professor Cathy Day’s novel into a musical in 2010 after their teacher, Beth Turcotte, commissioned them to create their own production.

The students not only worked with Day and Dingledine, but also collaborated with nationally renowned playwright Suzan Zeder and Tony Sutton Foster nominated actress.

“It’s a long way for a show to get to write it on the Broadway stage, ‘page to stage’ as they say,” Dingledine said. “This process can take seven or eight years, and we’ve been involved in a very exciting part of this process to help him develop it and find legs in the world.”

Adapt productions to a global audience

Around 2016, Dingledine had the unique opportunity to join Harmonia Holdings Ltd, a global cultural company that works to connect Asia and the West through the arts.

Founded by Xiaohong (Sophie) Qi, Harmonia brings together Asian audiences and works on Broadway and the West End. Qi has also created arts education platforms for all ages, from children to industry professionals.

“She’s from a small town in China, and I am from a small town in Indiana, and we got together in New York,” Dingledine said. “(We) ended up starting to produce theater and get involved in shows on Broadway, with this path of bringing those shows to the world.”

Starting with productions like “Jersey Boys”, “Titanic”, “Madagascar” and “Roman Holiday”, the two got to bring Broadway to the world, and it wasn’t always easy. Dingledine said authors don’t always write with a global perspective in mind.

In their work, not only do they market and promote a production in a foreign country, but they also strive to help the voice of the writers and to tell the story in a powerful way.

“You then start to look back at what’s going on and what’s going on on Broadway,” Dingledine said.

While taking Broadway productions out of New York and on a much larger global scale, bigger show titles began to appear. Today, Harmonia has 14 shows to its credit and one production which won “Best Musical”.

‘Moulin Rouge’ is a great success

After COVID-19 closed Broadway and other productions around the world, Dingledine said “Moulin Rouge” was a perfect way to bring people back to the theater.

Directed by Alex Timbers, it premiered in July 2018 at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston and then opened on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theater in June 2019.

Based on the 2001 film directed by Baz Luhrmann, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” follows the story of Christian, a young composer, who falls in love with cabaret actress Satine, the star of the Moulin Rouge, located in Paris.

“It’s spectacular, spectacular, and it’s also a love story,” Dingledine said. the show does. “

“Moulin Rouge” won 10 awards, the most for the night, at Sunday’s Tony Awards. They included Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical by Aaron Tveit, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical by Danny Burstein, Best Direction in a Musical by Aaron Tveit. Alex Timbers.

It also scanned the categories of Best Choreography by Sonya Tayeh, Best Stage Design in a Musical by Derek McLane, Best Costume Design in a Musical by Catherine Zuber, Best Lighting Design by Derek McLane. ‘a Musical by Justin Townsend, Best Sound Design in a Musical by Peter Hylenski. and Best Orchestration by Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levin.

Dingledine told The Star Press that much of the musical’s success was due to director Alex Timbers, who handled not only a popular movie and musical, but also a historical play. from Paris.

“Putting all of these pieces together and making them relevant to an audience today is just a Herculean effort,” Dingledine said. “I would definitely credit and call Alex.”

Now that the theater is coming back to life after being hit so hard by the pandemic, Dingledine has said “Moulin Rouge” will be able to hit more stages, including London’s West End, where the show opens in December; the North American tour, which kicks off in Chicago this spring; Australia once COVID-19 numbers improve; and finally, even more.

“We are already in discussions with other territories around the world, with productions in local languages ​​that will be rolled out rapidly in the years to come, including a breakthrough in Asia as well,” said Dingledine. “It’s just a very exciting time to deploy something that really unifies us as a world. It’s something that’s really important to me in the work that we do.

