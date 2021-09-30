Esports Entertainment Group Incs iGaming Division Reaches New Daily Revenue Record





The company also said its business SportNation.bet was nominated for the eGaming Review Marketing Campaign of the Year award.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc said its iGaming segment hit a new daily revenue record of over $ 250,000 during the past week. The company also announced that its SportNation.bet business has been nominated for the eGaming Review (EGR) Marketing Campaign of the Year award for the “SportNation Rewards” campaign, which gives customers full control. on the rewards they earn on the platform. Awards are at the heart of our product and allow us to provide our customers with a truly unique offering, said Michael Wilson, president of Esports Entertainment Groups iGaming, in a statement. READ: Esports Entertainment partners with The Coalition to host Gears 5 video game tournament Data continues to tell us how much our customers value the wide variety of options available to us and we look forward to developing this program even further in the years to come, Wilson added. Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson also commented: I look forward to sharing more information on these and other successes in our next FY2021 earnings call in October. The EGR Awards ceremony will take place on November 25, 2021 in London. SportNation.bet’s rewards program allows customers to earn points based on the type of bet and the amount of the stake. Rewards available for redemption include cash backs, free bets, deposit bonuses, raffles, charitable donations, and UberEats vouchers. Esports Entertainment noted that the rewards campaign has been extremely popular with customers and has been instrumental in player value and retention, claiming that customers engaged with rewards have 277% active days. more this year compared to those who do not. Esports Entertainment Group is a full-stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video games and the rise of esports among the new generations. Its mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in a unique and rewarding way that brings fans and players together. Contact Sean [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/companies/news/961901/esports-entertainment-groups-igaming-division-hits-a-new-daily-revenue-record-961901.html

