“One of the nicest and most positive souls”
Marion Curtis / StarPix; Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic
It has been two years since the tragic death of the actor Cameron Boyce only 20 years old and his friends and About the costars are share their memories of the late actor.
Aramis Knight, 21, Tells PEOPLE Boyce’s Story at About premiere at the Roxy Cinema Theater at the Roxy Hotel in New York on Wednesday night, “One of the kindest, most positive souls I’ve ever met.”
Boyce died in July 2019 after suffers from a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy, three years after he was diagnosed with the disorder. His final performance on the big screen will come About, a critical look at the cycle of violence in which a group of high school students falls. The film also stars Nicole Elizabeth Berger, 17, who said of Boyce: “Cameron was light on screen and off. I’m so lucky to have worked with someone so visibly passionate, talented and hardworking. “
RELATED: Dove Cameron calls late friend and costar Cameron Boyce “the liveliest person I’ve ever met”
Berger, who was 14 at the time of the filming of the teen drama, described Boyce’s impact: “I really learned a lot from him in the short amount of time we worked together and I will carry those lessons so gladly. and I will share as I move forward in my career and my life. “
After his death, Boyce’s parents, Libby and Victor, established the Cameron Boyce Foundation to provide “young people with artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and to use resources and philanthropy for positive change in society. the world “.
Before his death, Boyce created Wielding Peace in part because of his role as Cal in About. The Cameron Boyce Foundation continued to exercise peace in honor of Boyce and offers grants to arts programs for young people in disadvantaged neighborhoods.
RELATED: Skai Jackson tearfully remembers Cameron Boyce as she dedicates herself DWTS Dance at the end of Disney Costar
The film also stars Carson Boatman, Brianna Hildebrand, Charlie Gillespie, Jason Patric, Seth Lee, Cyrus Arnold, Javier Bolanos and Tichina arnold.
About opens in theaters on October 1 and will begin airing on October 19.
