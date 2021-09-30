Susanne Bier receives the Lifetime Honor of the European Film Academy – The Hollywood Reporter





Danish director Susanne Bier, winner of an Oscar and a Golden Globe for In a better world (2010), and Emmy winner for the 2016 miniseries The night manager, will receive the 2021 prize for European achievement in world cinema, the lifetime honor of the European Film Academy. Bier is the first female director to win an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy and a European Film Award (In a better world won the award for best European film in 2010, Love is all you need was named best European comedy in 2013). The Danish director has been a major figure in European cinema since her first feature film, Freud leaving the house, which won the Dragon Award at the Gothenburg Swedish Film Festival in 1991 and won Danish actress Ghita Norby the Best Supporting Actress award at the European Film Awards in 1992. International fame came with his melodramas Open hearts (2002), Brothers (2004) and After marriage (2006), all of which were arthouse cross-hits. After marriage, along with Mads Mikkelsen, was nominated for an Oscar, putting Bier on the Hollywood radar. His follow-up was the 2007 film Things We Lost in the Fire, his debut in English, with Halle Berry and Benicio Del Toro. But that was Bier’s next Danish film, In a better world, it really got him noticed in Hollywood. The story of two Danish families who see their children drifting into violence has been a critical and commercial success, grossing over $ 13 million worldwide and racking up awards including the 2012 Oscar for Best International Feature Film, then called the best Oscar in a foreign language. . In 2016, Bier directed his first television series, the adaptation of John le Carré The night manager, who won a Primetime Emmy for Best Director in a Limited Series. Its follow-up on the small screen, the Netflix horror film Bird box starring Sandra Bullock, was a smash hit and still ranks as the second most watched Netflix original film of all time. The film, however, also sparked controversy for its use of footage of an actual rail disaster – a 2013 tragedy in the Quebec city of Lac-Mégantic – in its fictional post-apocalyptic survival story. Most recently, Bier directed the HBO miniseries The defeat with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. She is currently filming Showtime’s The first lady, a drama series chronicling the lives of America’s first ladies, starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Bier will helm the show’s entire first season, which is slated to air in 2022. Bier will receive his European Achievement in World Cinema Award at the 34th European Film Awards ceremony in Berlin on December 11.

