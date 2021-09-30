Sony Interactive Entertainment to Acquire Bluepoint Games | Business





SAN MATEO, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 30, 2021– Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced that SIE has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bluepoint Games, a leading developer and longtime partner of SIE with a history of developing critically acclaimed remasters and remakes for PlayStation consoles. Building on a relationship of over 15 years, Bluepoints’ expertise in building high-quality worlds and creating characters will contribute to the development of future PlayStation Studios properties. With each of its projects, Bluepoint has continued to raise the bar for console-defining visuals and gameplay, developing some of the highest quality remasters and remakes in the industry. The most recent version of Bluepoints, the PS5 remake of Souls of demons, was a critically acclaimed launch title for the PS5 console and has sold over 1.4 million copies * since its release on November 12, 2020. Other titles in the Bluepoints portfolio include PS4 remakes and remasters of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow of the colossus, gravity rush and much more. Based in Austin, Texas, Bluepoint will join PlayStation Studios’ global development operation and will be the 16th studio to join the PlayStation Studios family. Bluepoint Games has been an incredible partner to work with over the years, and the craftsmanship they have demonstrated on past projects is impeccable, said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. The addition of Bluepoint to PlayStation Studios once again demonstrates our continued focus on investing and nurturing creative teams that believe they will deliver world-class gaming experiences to our fans. The Bluepoints list of critically acclaimed PlayStation remakes and remasters is unmatched and with every one of their projects the team has exceeded the high quality standards we seek at PlayStation Studios, said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. They have the expertise in developing our material, have the technical knowledge to create showcases for our platform, and understand the artistry of beautiful environments and fascinating characters. The creative ambition and skill within the talented team at Bluepoint will breathe new life into upcoming projects and I couldn’t be happier to officially welcome them to PlayStation Studios. There is a long history of trust between Bluepoint and SIE, said Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint Games. Our first game, Blast Factor, was a PS3 launch title, and our most recent title, Demons Souls, was set to challenge the PS5 launch crowd. We share the same values ​​and we are also committed to creating great new games. Joining PlayStation Studios will allow our team of highly talented and passionate creators to raise the bar for quality even higher and take on more ambitious projects while maintaining our corporate culture and identity. Day-to-day post-acquisition operations will continue to be managed by Bluepoints’ current management team. The terms of this transaction, including the acquisition cost, are not disclosed due to contractual commitments. * As of September 19, 2021 About Sony Interactive Entertainment Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has innovated in the market since the original PlayStation launched in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services includes PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStationVR, PlayStationStore, PlayStationPlus, PlayStationNow and the popular PlayStation software from PlayStation Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo. About Bluepoint Founded in 2006, with a team of 70, Bluepoint has built a reputation for delivering the highest quality remasters and remakes in the industry. We go above and beyond by undertaking stimulating projects. With each game, we strive for industry-defining visuals and gameplay, while driving our team’s growth and success. BLUEPOINT and BLUEPOINT GAMES are registered trademarks of Bluepoint Games Inc. “PlayStation, PS5 and PS4 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.All other trademarks belong to their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005686/en/ CONTACT: Brian Keltner [email protected] Joelle Messianu [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA TEXAS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE SOURCE: Sony Interactive Entertainment Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/30/2021 11:00 a.m. / DISC: 09/30/2021 11:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005686/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/sony-interactive-entertainment-to-acquire-bluepoint-games/article_ab59641e-23fc-5824-a1fc-79f8195a09c9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

