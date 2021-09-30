NBA: NBA signs Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador for India





The National Basketball Association (NBA) today named Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as NBA brand ambassador for India. Singh will work with the NBA to help develop the profile of the leagues in India throughout his 75th anniversary season in 2021-2022. During the season, he will participate in a number of league initiatives that will be featured on NBA Indias and his personal social media accounts.

He will also attend the 2022 NBA All-Star in Cleveland, where he will post behind-the-scenes content on social media and meet NBA players and legends. Singh had previously attended the 2016 NBA All-Star in Toronto, where he sat next to the field during the NBA All-Star Game. I have been a basketball fan since I was a child. It’s one of the most electrifying sports in the world and NBA stars have been shaping pop culture for decades, Singh said. From Michael Jordan to Allen Iverson to LeBron James, the NBA has developed a unique culture among its players and fans. Watching NBA games has shown me that there is a flair and sophistication to this game that draws fans in in a way that few other sports can. The growth of the game around the world and in India makes me extremely excited to become an NBA Brand Ambassador for India and spread the love of the game in the country. As part of the deal, he will also be featured on NBA Style, a new lifestyle-focused Instagram account for fans in India that showcases the convergence of the NBA and popular culture. NBA Style serves as a destination for fans in India to immerse themselves in the many ways the league and its players influence and are influenced by music, style, art and entertainment. The new account also highlights a wide range of local figures and their contributions to both the NBA and popular culture. We are delighted to welcome Ranveer Singh as NBA Brand Ambassador for India ahead of what promises to be a memorable 75th anniversary season, said Mark Tatum, NBA Assistant Commissioner and COO. Bollywood icon and one of the most famous actors of his generation, Ranveer is also a devoted NBA fan, passionate about the league and its players. We were excited to work with Ranveer to engage with fans in India and around the world on various platforms. Ranveer is a perfect ambassador to highlight the launch of NBA Style, our new Instagram handle that explores the intersection of basketball and culture, said NBA Asia Executive Vice President and General Manager Scott Levy. Art, fashion and entertainment are part of the fabric of India, and with the help of Ranveers, NBA Style will contribute to the cultural landscape and show how the league and its players have been shaped and influenced by culture. A native of Mumbai, Singh has appeared in several commercial films as well as critically acclaimed films.

