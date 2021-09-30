James Harrison being a really good actor in Heels is such a delicious surprise





Steelers legend James Harrison has adapted to a life after football by working on his acting chops, and so far in his first major television role he has been an absolute, mind-blowing delight. Harrison plays Apocalypse, a veteran wrestler with a heart of gold on Starz Heels, a show about a small promotion of professional wrestling in Georgia. Alongside Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexandre Ludwig (Vikings), Harrison holds more than his on the screen and honestly, I absolutely wasn’t expecting that. So many athletes have tried to pivot in order to act with varying degrees of success. I’m not here to tell you that Harrison deserves an Emmy or something, but he fits the tone of the show so perfectly that he ends up naturally falling into the cast, making you forget he’s James Harrison, and that could be the biggest compliment I can offer. Like a show that I found Heels really convincing. His Friday night lights in style, and while it’s not the best wrestling-based TV drama to come out in recent years (which is owned by GLOW), I will say that I liked it. Part of that is Harrison, who deftly goes on to have serious locker room discussions about the disrespect and lack of promotion that black wrestlers have traditionally taken out of small promotions, to show off his comedic chops as the group d rag-tag artists reflect on the purpose of men having nipples. The eight-episode first season is coming to an end in a few weeks, and I really hope it gets renewed. So far, the show has received critical and public acclaim on Rotten Tomatoes. with a score of 96 and 97 percent respectively, and the seeds were planted to slowly learn more about these characters. Small elements continue to be evoked, like the name of Apocalypse from the movie Apocalypse now, and his strained relationship with his father. I’m excited to see more of the series and more of James Harrisons acting, which I never thought I would have said before this series started.

