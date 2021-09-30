Nreal unveils lightweight Nreal Air AR glasses for entertainment

The The Transform Technology Summits begin October 13 with Low-Code / No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Nreal is one of the few companies still standing to be part of the first wave of manufacturers of augmented reality glasses. And today it unveils the second generation Nreal Air glasses with great improvements.

The goal of the Beijing-based company is to continue to evolve rapidly at the cutting edge of technology and create multiple generations of products so that it can be ready with the right one when the AR market takes off. The company presents the device as a portable movie theater.

The most recent glasses weigh only 2.7 ounces (77 grams), and they are smaller and more compact than the Nreal Light (100 grams) glasses the company launched in 2019, said Chi Xu, CEO of Nreal. , in an interview with GamesBeat.

Xu said advancements in AR technology have accelerated exponentially since the launch of Nreal Light. And that makes smaller and more compact augmented reality technology available. The company also designed the new glasses for specific applications, such as streaming TV shows and mobile games.

We put the Nreal light in our hands in 2019, and it was like a concise version of the HoloLens, Xu said. We thought it would be great for productivity, but it turned out that most of the uses were for entertainment and media consumption.

The goal is to create an immersive experience in a form factor indistinguishable from sunglasses worn daily. Xu did not disclose the exact technical details, but said the Nreal Air has the best screen on the market available for any AR device, as it is capable of projecting up to a virtual (simulated) screen. of 201 inches, when viewed from a distance. of six meters, which is well suited for watching multimedia content.

The glasses will still be attached to your smartphone, just like the Nreal Light. But the glasses are about a third lighter and more comfortable to wear than many previous AR glasses, Xu said.

The glasses have a three-stage adjustable rake system, which allows users to adjust the viewing angle by tilting the lens, and elastic temples that hug the head tightly and do not slip. The design of Nreal Airs features an outward facing camera to focus on the theatrical experience. At 46 degrees, the glasses have a wider field of view than previous glasses.

Rivals include the Microsoft HoloLens, Magic Leap One, and any mysterious item Apple works on but never reveals.

Impressive specs

The device has a micro-OLED screen. The Nreal Airs display has a high color density, with up to 49 pixels per degree (PPD). This ensures that fine details are clearly visible and improves the realism of the content, Xu said. And it has a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, and the features don’t drain the phone’s battery.

We devote a lot of resources to the image quality and color, Xu said.

It is also compatible with Apple iOS devices, a rarity in that it will support both iPhones and iPads, and will also be compatible with most Android devices.

Xu found that 78% of users in South Korea used Nreal Light to watch streaming content. Nreal will first launch Nreal Air in December 2021 in three Asian markets: Japan, China and South Korea in partnership with major carriers. The roll-out of Nreal Airs in other markets will continue until 2022. Prices will be determined by local partner carriers, but will be sold at a fraction of the price of Nreal Light.

The company plans to introduce the Nreal Light product to businesses, while the Nreal Air will focus on consumers. Nreal Light Development Kit is available to order here.

As one of the survivors, Nreal has been able to raise over $ 185 million to date. The first glasses made their debut in South Korea, Japan and Europe. Xu said the company has more than 250 employees. Xu said he thinks the head office in China is an advantage.

We are closer to the supply chain and we can go faster, he said. We go early and we go first. We can get the first market shares.