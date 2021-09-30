Entertainment
Friday the 13th, screenwriter wins appeal for copyright termination – The Hollywood Reporter
Victor Miller scared moviegoers with Friday 13. Four decades after writing this influential horror film, which spawned numerous sequels, it has achieved a major legal victory that could scare Hollywood producers away. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday confirmed its victory in a copyright termination battle. As a result, it is on the verge of recovering the national franchise rights.
Miller attempted to take advantage of the part of copyright law that allows authors to reclaim the rights to what they have created once after waiting a legally defined period of time. This is no different from what the heirs of the comic book creators are now trying to do against Disney, although there are some important differences given that the Marvel comics came before copyright law. was changed in the mid-1970s and Friday 13 came after. But just like Disney’s argument, Friday 13 producer Sean Cunningham argued that Miller contributed his screenplay as a work made for hire and that he was not eligible for termination. In September 2018, a federal judge ruled that it was not a job for hire.
The appeal was based on Miller’s membership in a screenwriters union. Cunningham’s company argued that importance should be placed on how the Writers Guild of America collectively negotiates working conditions and, as such, Miller should be viewed as a non-qualified employee. to terminate copyright. The conclusion that he was not an employee under the copyright law was in conflict with the national labor relations law, was further advanced by the producer.
The 2nd Circuit (after a very long delay which annoyed Friday 13 fans awaiting new sequels) rejects this argument and concludes that Miller was an independent contractor when he wrote the screenplay and therefore is copyrighted.
“Copyright law and the NLRA have quite different goals and focus on different economic sectors,” writes circuit judge Susan Carney.
Referring to a time when the Supreme Court accepted commissioned works and works for hire, she adds: “While the Supreme Court has delved deeply into Reid, Article 101 of the Copyright Act uses a more restrictive definition of employment, a definition intended to limit the contours of the determination of work for remuneration and to protect authors – the individual creators of works whose core value recognizes the Constitution itself and Congress has set out on. In the context of labor and employment law, by contrast, the concept of employment is broader, taking a broader approach tailored to serve workers and their collective bargaining interests and establishing rights (in the NLRA) , their rights to safety (in the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 29 USC §§ 651, et seq.), and rights of remuneration (in the Fair Labor Standards Act, 29 USC §§ 201, et seq.) , for example.
The 2nd Circuit panel indicates that the determination of whether an individual is an “employee” will therefore vary within different statutory regimes, and here there is no valid reason to deviate from the understanding of the law. copyright to reflect that of labor law.
“That labor law has been determined to provide labor protections for freelance writers must not diminish the protections given to authors under copyright law,” the opinion says (read in full here).
The ruling is a victory for Marc Toberoff, a lawyer who has had a successful career representing authors seeking to enforce copyright termination rights.
As for Cunningham’s company, it could ask for a rehearsal in front of a more complete panel at the 2nd circuit. If that fails, there could be a petition to the Supreme Court, which may be puzzled by the new overlap of intellectual property law and labor law.
And there is always room for agreement since the producer retains the foreign rights as well as the intellectual property derived from Friday 13 sequels, possibly including the monstrous character “Jason” who later appeared in the franchise.
