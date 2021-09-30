Sarasota TV actor is no ordinary Joe | Arts and entertainment

When Charlie Barnett was growing up on his parents’ sailboat in Longboat Key, he didn’t realize he would sail to the heights of stardom in the world of mainstream television series.

Fans will remember Barnett, 33, as Peter Mills, firefighter / paramedic in NBC’s drama “Chicago Fire” from 2012-2015. Other roles include: as Alan Zaveri in Netflix comedy series “Russian Doll” “, Ben Marshall in the Netflix series” Tales of the City “and Gabe Miranda in the Netflix thriller” You “.

This week, Barnett can be seen in NBC’s first television series, “Ordinary Joe,” a drama that weaves three parallel life paths – nurse, police officer and rock star – for Joe Kimbreau, an undecided New Yorker played by James Wolk. . The series follows Joe through three different lives as his life changes based on the choice he makes at a crossroads in his life. Barnett plays the role of his best friend, Eric Payne.

Barnett says the new series is a tough topic and hopes viewers relate to the theme that life is about the choices you make – and sometimes what you do in one instant can change everything.

“Ordinary Joe” begins with the story of Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions when graduating from college. The three side stories that came apart that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships, and family lives, showing unexpected ways things change – and stay the same. But in the end, there is no “right” choice; No matter what, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, harsh and unpredictable.

The series being filmed in Atlanta.



Charlie Barnett, 7, plays “Oliver” on a stage in Sarasota, the first African American to play the role.

Barnett owns an apartment in Atlanta for filming purposes and travels frequently to Sarasota where he and his partner, Drew, own a home in Siesta Key.

Sitting at Toasted Mango with Barnett sipping coffee, he smiles broadly as he reminisces about his first love for the theater as a young boy as “Oliver” on a stage in Sarasota.

“I was the first African American to play the role of Oliver! says Barnett, who is Irish and African American.

Barnett attended Booker High School and decided to apply to the Juillard School in New York for his professional training. With the help of a local scholarship from the Women’s Foundation of Sarasota, he was able to attend Juilliard and juggle his training by working evenings as a waiter and bartender to supplement the cost of living and attend school. in the Big Apple.

COVID -19 crippled the film industry and Barnett was asked what he had done during that time.

“I actually worked for a year at a food bank in Los Angeles where I was living at the time,” he said. “I love helping others and I was grateful to be healthy, financially secure, and watched the world suffer and die from the pandemic and I was truly humbled.”

Barnett says he was also inspired by his adoptive parents, Bob and Dance Barnett, both of whom have supported the local Sarasota food bank for years. “Giving back is in our family,” he says. In fact, as a measure of her commitment to the All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, Barnett’s mother, Danee, owner of weight loss center Danee Barnett, donates 25 cents to the food bank for every pound that her customers. lose. So far, the loss of over 65,000 pounds has meant a nice sum added to the coffers of the organization’s fresh produce program. “So, you see, our family believes in the importance of giving back, and I keep that commitment alive,” Barnett says.

On a personal level, Barnett is an avid outdoorsman, enjoying all forms of water sports, especially sailing and kayaking. “Did I tell you that I am also a foodie?” “

Looking far ahead for Barnett, he says his dream is to write, produce, and star in a black cowboy movie or television series.

“There are so many stories to be written about the lesser-known black cowboys who helped shape the American West,” he says. “I want to be able to shine a light on these forgotten men and reclaim their heritage. “