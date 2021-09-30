Arctic Wolf acquires Habitu8, a Hollywood-style cybersecurity training startup – TechCrunch





Arctic wolf, a managed cybersecurity company that offers a security operations service as a concierge, has acquired Habitu8, a security awareness and training content platform. Terms of the deal – which comes just two months after Arctic Wolf secured $ 150 million in Series F funding – have not been announced, but someone with knowledge of the matter told TechCrunch it had been paid with a combination of cash and equity. Arctic Wolf will acquire between 60 and 70 customers as a result of the takeover, the source added. Habitu8 was co-founded in 2017 by Jason Hoenich, who previously led security training initiatives at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Walt Disney, and Activision Blizzard. The startup, which has completed three rounds of funding, takes a “Hollywood” approach to cybersecurity awareness. featuring live action videos, which he says have been shown to be effective in strengthening the human element when it comes to security. Following the acquisition, Hatu8’s learning platformwill be combined with the Managed Security Awareness offering from Arctic Wolfs (which the company says TechCrunch has delivered to hundreds of customers since launching in May this year) to create the first awareness and training program to the security of the area offered as a concierge service. We know that training and awareness programs are the cornerstone in the fight against cyber risks, said Nick Schneider, President and CEO of Arctic Wolf. Unfortunately, the content offered by most security programs is inferior, often tedious, and ultimately does not effectively meet the needs of modern users who expect high-quality, on-demand experiences like Netflix. With the addition of Habit8 to the Arctic Wolf Platform, we will deliver modern, high-quality safety awareness and training programs as a managed service, which, combined with our expert advice on janitorial services, will significantly strengthen the overall security operations of customers. Hoenich will also join the Arctic Wolf team as vice president of service delivery and lead the management and delivery of security awareness. The data tells us that humans need continuous, engaging and memorable content to retain and resonate with training concepts, ”he said. “I have no doubts that the combination of the power of Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness and the Arctic Wolf Platform with our Hollywood-style content will make it the most effective and sought-after solution on the market for clients of all sizes. . The acquisition of Habit8 by Arctic Wolf is probably the first of many acquisitions on the company’s roadmap; in July, the company told TechCrunch it plans to make “between five and 10 acquisitions” over the next 12 months.

