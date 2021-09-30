Li’l Friday Roundup: 11 events taking place around the port city this weekend

Hubb’s Farm has opened its annual corn maze until November 7. (Port City Daily / Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30

Hubbs Corn Maze

Hubbs Farm, 10276 US Hwy 421, Clinton $ 14 – $ 20

Fall has officially arrived, which means all harvesting activity is in full swing, including at Hubbs Farm, an hour north of Wilmington. Open until November 7, the Hubbs Farm Corn Maze features a 4.5 acre pumpkin patch, farm animals, human foosball, giant slides, wagon rides, weekend duck races. end and of course a 15 acre corn maze.

All tickets must be purchased in line in advance. Various events will also take place throughout the season, such as tasting and painting sessions, pumpkin painting, an antique festival, and more. Check the schedule on the website.

MORE THURSDAY HAPPENINGS

Lady A The country trio formerly known as Lady Antebellum, they fell to just A after the resurgence of civil rights protests in 2020, will tour the Live Oak Bank Pavilion, 10 Cowan St. The opening will be Niko Moon ; tickets are $ 33 to $ 118.

Wilmington Boat Show will be back all weekend in downtown Wilmington at the Wilmington Convention Center. (Port City Daily / Courtesy photo)

FRIDAY OCTOBER 1

Wilmington Boat Show

Wilmington Convention Center, 10 Convention Center Dr. Tickets: $ 5 to $ 15

This weekend hosts three days of exhibitions, showcasing the best boat lines, at the Wilmington Boat Show. The event will feature demonstrations and seminars on a variety of topics, from inshore saltwater fishing to boating safety. Vendors will be lined up, including Carolina Catch, who will have set up a fishing area with release from Friday to Sunday in the parking lot of the CFCC Wilson Center.

Live music will be performed by local bluesman Randy McQuay on Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NO MORE FRIDAY HAPPENING

Quiz evening with friends The one where you killed all the other trivia teams! For those with a wealth of knowledge about Phoebes, Joey, Monica, Rachel, Chandler Bing and Ross, tonight is your night! Anecdotes about friends are hosted, but where else? In a cafe, of course. Social Coffee on Wrightsville Avenue will turn into Central Perk with two trivia slots at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. A $ 5 bill is mandatory to participate and prizes are to be won.

Waterline Brewing Company’s annual Oktoberfest Under the Bridge features the traditional mug-holding competition. (Photo by Port City Daily / Courtesy of Waterline Brewing Co.)

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Oktoberfest

Waterline Brewing Company, 721 Surry Street Free

October has officially started and Waterline Brewing is wasting no time getting into the spirit of the beer season. The sixth edition of Oktoberfest will start at the brewery on Saturday at 1 p.m. There will be music from the Harbor Towne Fest Band, with food trucks Bill’s Brew Food, 2 Bros Coastal Cuisine, A&M Red and Crofton Pretzels parked on site.

Competitions will include Best Dressed Costume, Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest, Chicken Dance Off, Stein Holding and Keg Squatting.

VIP packages are available for purchase and include tankards, T-shirts and refill tickets as well as shorter waiting times in queues. Otherwise, the event is free.

MORE SATURDAY EVENTS

Red Bull Foam Wreckers There’s a surfing contest like no other at Wrightsville Beach this weekend. Only foam boards (soft-top) are allowed, with prizes for those showing their most creative skills on the waves. It’s the anti-surf contest, so to speak, sponsored by Red Bull, with surf-pro personalities Ben Gravy, Blair Conklin and more on hand. All levels of male and female surf enthusiasts are welcome. Registration is at 9:00 a.m., finals end at 5:00 p.m. and are held near Columbia Street Beach Access.

Pit Bull Merit Foundation A fundraiser will be held at New Anthem Beer on Greenfield Street on Saturday. The Merit Pit Bull Foundation, based entirely on foster families, helps the beloved bully breed in North Carolina through education, community outreach, homeowner assistance and more Again. The foundation needs dog food, treats, training treats, training pads, durable toys, teething rings and other items for its foster families, but most of all it needs foster parents: foundationpitbull.com. Banh Sai food truck will be on site, vendors will be lined up and DJ Venus Fly Trap will play tunes. Masks are mandatory indoors when you are not eating and drinking.

Very cool Rock duo Johnny and Angie Yeagher will bring their darkwave and post-punk vibes to Reggies on Saturday night with their latest Dead Cool outfit. The two started the electronic and goth group during the pandemic and released a few sounds on their Band Camp. Coverage costs to be determined.

Leland’s Phobia Haunted Trail is back on Maco Road; this time its theme is “CarnEvil in the Woods”, with spooky clowns. (Daily port city / File)

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

Phobia Haunted Trail: CarnEvil in the Woods

2859 chemin Maco NE, Leland Tickets: $ 17

And so the season of haunting is upon us.

A Phobia Haunted Trail will be set up on Maco Road in Leland, featuring evil clowns and medics as part of CarnEvil in the Woods. The 30-minute outdoor haunted trail features live actors who will work to instill all of your worst nightmares in you (no worries, they’ll keep their hands to themselves).

The attraction is only open on weekends, from 8 p.m. to midnight, until November 6. All guests must wear a mask on the trail. Tickets cost $ 17 and can be purchased at www.phobiehaunted.com. The last ticket will be sold at 11:30 p.m.

MORE SUNDAY ACTIVITIES

Rodrigo and Gabriela 2019 Grammy winner for Best Instrumental Album, guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will bring their guitar prowess to the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Sunday. Acoustic musicians mix the styles of rock, flamenco and jazz, most recently heard on their version of The Struggle Within, contributed to the release of Metallicas Blacklist, which features bands featuring iconic songs from The Black Album. Tickets at the show are $ 49 to $ 65.

Belville Seafood Festival From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., a festival presented by Seaview Crab Co. will be celebrated on the Riverwalk in the town of Belville (580 River Rd., SE). There will be vendors, raffles, food trucks, pony rides and entertainment. It’s free and takes place rain or shine.

