Entertainment
Li’l Friday Roundup: 11 events taking place around the port city this weekend
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30
Hubbs Corn Maze
Hubbs Farm, 10276 US Hwy 421, Clinton $ 14 – $ 20
Fall has officially arrived, which means all harvesting activity is in full swing, including at Hubbs Farm, an hour north of Wilmington. Open until November 7, the Hubbs Farm Corn Maze features a 4.5 acre pumpkin patch, farm animals, human foosball, giant slides, wagon rides, weekend duck races. end and of course a 15 acre corn maze.
All tickets must be purchased in line in advance. Various events will also take place throughout the season, such as tasting and painting sessions, pumpkin painting, an antique festival, and more. Check the schedule on the website.
MORE THURSDAY HAPPENINGS
Lady A The country trio formerly known as Lady Antebellum, they fell to just A after the resurgence of civil rights protests in 2020, will tour the Live Oak Bank Pavilion, 10 Cowan St. The opening will be Niko Moon ; tickets are $ 33 to $ 118.
FRIDAY OCTOBER 1
Wilmington Boat Show
Wilmington Convention Center, 10 Convention Center Dr. Tickets: $ 5 to $ 15
This weekend hosts three days of exhibitions, showcasing the best boat lines, at the Wilmington Boat Show. The event will feature demonstrations and seminars on a variety of topics, from inshore saltwater fishing to boating safety. Vendors will be lined up, including Carolina Catch, who will have set up a fishing area with release from Friday to Sunday in the parking lot of the CFCC Wilson Center.
Live music will be performed by local bluesman Randy McQuay on Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NO MORE FRIDAY HAPPENING
Quiz evening with friends The one where you killed all the other trivia teams! For those with a wealth of knowledge about Phoebes, Joey, Monica, Rachel, Chandler Bing and Ross, tonight is your night! Anecdotes about friends are hosted, but where else? In a cafe, of course. Social Coffee on Wrightsville Avenue will turn into Central Perk with two trivia slots at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. A $ 5 bill is mandatory to participate and prizes are to be won.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Oktoberfest
Waterline Brewing Company, 721 Surry Street Free
October has officially started and Waterline Brewing is wasting no time getting into the spirit of the beer season. The sixth edition of Oktoberfest will start at the brewery on Saturday at 1 p.m. There will be music from the Harbor Towne Fest Band, with food trucks Bill’s Brew Food, 2 Bros Coastal Cuisine, A&M Red and Crofton Pretzels parked on site.
Competitions will include Best Dressed Costume, Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest, Chicken Dance Off, Stein Holding and Keg Squatting.
VIP packages are available for purchase and include tankards, T-shirts and refill tickets as well as shorter waiting times in queues. Otherwise, the event is free.
MORE SATURDAY EVENTS
Red Bull Foam Wreckers There’s a surfing contest like no other at Wrightsville Beach this weekend. Only foam boards (soft-top) are allowed, with prizes for those showing their most creative skills on the waves. It’s the anti-surf contest, so to speak, sponsored by Red Bull, with surf-pro personalities Ben Gravy, Blair Conklin and more on hand. All levels of male and female surf enthusiasts are welcome. Registration is at 9:00 a.m., finals end at 5:00 p.m. and are held near Columbia Street Beach Access.
Pit Bull Merit Foundation A fundraiser will be held at New Anthem Beer on Greenfield Street on Saturday. The Merit Pit Bull Foundation, based entirely on foster families, helps the beloved bully breed in North Carolina through education, community outreach, homeowner assistance and more Again. The foundation needs dog food, treats, training treats, training pads, durable toys, teething rings and other items for its foster families, but most of all it needs foster parents: foundationpitbull.com. Banh Sai food truck will be on site, vendors will be lined up and DJ Venus Fly Trap will play tunes. Masks are mandatory indoors when you are not eating and drinking.
Very cool Rock duo Johnny and Angie Yeagher will bring their darkwave and post-punk vibes to Reggies on Saturday night with their latest Dead Cool outfit. The two started the electronic and goth group during the pandemic and released a few sounds on their Band Camp. Coverage costs to be determined.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
Phobia Haunted Trail: CarnEvil in the Woods
2859 chemin Maco NE, Leland Tickets: $ 17
And so the season of haunting is upon us.
A Phobia Haunted Trail will be set up on Maco Road in Leland, featuring evil clowns and medics as part of CarnEvil in the Woods. The 30-minute outdoor haunted trail features live actors who will work to instill all of your worst nightmares in you (no worries, they’ll keep their hands to themselves).
The attraction is only open on weekends, from 8 p.m. to midnight, until November 6. All guests must wear a mask on the trail. Tickets cost $ 17 and can be purchased at www.phobiehaunted.com. The last ticket will be sold at 11:30 p.m.
MORE SUNDAY ACTIVITIES
Rodrigo and Gabriela 2019 Grammy winner for Best Instrumental Album, guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will bring their guitar prowess to the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Sunday. Acoustic musicians mix the styles of rock, flamenco and jazz, most recently heard on their version of The Struggle Within, contributed to the release of Metallicas Blacklist, which features bands featuring iconic songs from The Black Album. Tickets at the show are $ 49 to $ 65.
Belville Seafood Festival From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., a festival presented by Seaview Crab Co. will be celebrated on the Riverwalk in the town of Belville (580 River Rd., SE). There will be vendors, raffles, food trucks, pony rides and entertainment. It’s free and takes place rain or shine.
Do you want to organize an event for the Little Friday? Send an email to [email protected]
Want to know more about our staff? Subscribe now, then sign up for our newsletter, Wilmington Wire, and get the headlines delivered to your inbox every morning
Sources
2/ https://portcitydaily.com/community-and-events/2021/09/30/lil-friday-roundup-11-events-taking-place-around-the-port-city-this-weekend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]