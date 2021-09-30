4 Bollywood Movies To Watch For Major Fashion Goals





Image: Shutterstock Bollywood has always had a strong influence on our style! Any outfit worn by a celebrity quickly becomes a trend. And we followers are soon hopping on the bandwagon to try out a sporty style in movies and TV series. Who doesn’t remember that Preity Zinta popularized beret caps in Salaam Namaste or Deepika Padukone putting temple jewelry on trend since its appearance in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Forget the movies, we are obsessed with our city B celebrities as we thank Kareena Kapoor-Khan for her series of lockdown caftans. We all own at least one kaftan now, don’t we? Here is a list of films that have made us discover the main trends and revolutionized fashion and style.

Rangeela

Urmila Matondkar defined ‘sexy’ in this version of 1995. With her head accessories on point, she was the first to present us with bright ensemble sets, ruffled skirts, a corset, bold prints and biker boots! Well, who knew her ’90s style of statement will reign in years to come. Picture: Instagram

Dil Chahta Hai

This movie turned out to be a cult! From a new approach to friendship and complicated romance, it was fresh and liberating. However, it did give some style inspiration to the boys at the time. From the playful style of Saif Ali Khan which included silver pants, fitted, printed shirts to Akshaye Khanna’s comfy outfit in linen pants and the boy next door look of Amir Khan, it was an iconic vision. of how menswear can be anything but boring.



Picture: Instagram

Aisha

No wonder Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja is known as the fashion icon of Bollywood! Aisha bears witness to this title. Sonam, like her real image, sported exquisite outfits and jewelry. From colorful dresses to trendy shoes, she has made luxury shopping a thing. Well, styles are still a benchmark for many and no one complains about them.



Picture: Instagram

Kalank

This 2019 release takes us back to the era of opulent outfits and intricate designs. Pastel hues and trendy costumes with flattering drapes and traditional jewelry, Kalank was an aesthetic treat for those who love all things Indian. One of the most stylish features was the beautiful fusion of traditional designs and contemporary cuts that make these outfits a perfect moodboard for today’s party and wedding seasons. Picture: Instagram Read also: 6 essentials to enhance your winter wardrobe

