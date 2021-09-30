Entertainment
Mantra actor / director opens up on Virus 2062, podcast published on MnM Talkies
- The thriller podcast stars Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. This is the first time this real couple has voiced for audio drama and have been paired up opposite each other.
By HT Brand Studio
POSTED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 8:32 PM IST
Multi-talented RJ / actor / director Mantra, recently launched a new podcast titled Virus 2062 under his audio production banner MnM Talkies, in collaboration with Spotify. The thriller podcast stars Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. This is the first time this real couple has voiced for audio drama and have been paired up opposite each other.
Working with the cast, show director and founder of MnM Talkies, Mantra said: It was a pleasure working with Ali and Richa. They are such invested actors and it shows in all of the work they have done. Virus 2062 was a remarkable experience because of meeting some great people – Julio Rojas who came up with the original screenplay, the Spotify crew, actors Ali and Richa, and my wonderful team at MnM Talkies.
Mantra adds, “It’s been a good year for our podcasts. Virus 2062 has been one of the most powerful content I have ever had my hands on. I really enjoyed producing it and with top actors like Ali and Richa the characters really came to life. Speaking of the show’s response, Mantra adds: The response from listeners is overwhelming. Spotify hits the right notes and I’m glad we can make music together.
One of the listeners, famous author Durjoy Dutta, said: “Every now and then stories like # Virus2062 keep us on the edge of siege. The ending of this #HindiAudioThriller is so breathtaking that you wouldn’t know what hit you. I honestly recommend this show. “
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.
close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/brand-post/actordirector-mantra-opens-up-on-virus-2062-podcast-released-on-mnm-talkies-101633013708519.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]