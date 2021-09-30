Mantra actor / director opens up on Virus 2062, podcast published on MnM Talkies

Multi-talented RJ / actor / director Mantra, recently launched a new podcast titled Virus 2062 under his audio production banner MnM Talkies, in collaboration with Spotify. The thriller podcast stars Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. This is the first time this real couple has voiced for audio drama and have been paired up opposite each other.

Working with the cast, show director and founder of MnM Talkies, Mantra said: It was a pleasure working with Ali and Richa. They are such invested actors and it shows in all of the work they have done. Virus 2062 was a remarkable experience because of meeting some great people – Julio Rojas who came up with the original screenplay, the Spotify crew, actors Ali and Richa, and my wonderful team at MnM Talkies.

Mantra adds, “It’s been a good year for our podcasts. Virus 2062 has been one of the most powerful content I have ever had my hands on. I really enjoyed producing it and with top actors like Ali and Richa the characters really came to life. Speaking of the show’s response, Mantra adds: The response from listeners is overwhelming. Spotify hits the right notes and I’m glad we can make music together.

One of the listeners, famous author Durjoy Dutta, said: “Every now and then stories like # Virus2062 keep us on the edge of siege. The ending of this #HindiAudioThriller is so breathtaking that you wouldn’t know what hit you. I honestly recommend this show. “

