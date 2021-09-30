Mumbai Police Use Problematic Bollywood Movie Quotes To Urge People To Speak Out About Misogyny





Mumbai Police have used a series of Bollywood dialogues to raise awareness of issues of misogyny and occasional sexism. On Twitter, Mumbai Police used dialogues from popular films like Salman Khans Dabangg, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starring Kabir Singh |, and the 2019 film Oudja Shaman among other things to convey the message that every word should be used thoughtfully. “Every word we use is a prior thought. The language used in everyday life, as well as in the movie, is a reflection of our thoughts. Use each word thoughtfully!” The tweet read with the hashtags #LetsNotNormalizeMisogyny, #MindYourLanguage, # FemmesSecurity. When one user said police should “focus on potholes and traffic, not misogyny,” the response was swift and punchy. “With all due respect to the need to address the other concerns you mentioned, misogyny appears to be a lesser issue in the nature of the comparison you made. Exactly why #LetsNotNormalizeMisogyny needs to be reiterated so much. many times and many ways, “Mumbai Police tweeted in response. “Cinema is a reflection of our society. Here are (only) a few (only) dialogues that our society and our cinema need to reflect on. Choose your words and actions carefully – unless you want the law to step in! ” Another set of problematic Bollywood dialogue was posted along with the tweet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/entertainment/2021/09/30/mumbai-police-uses-problematic-bollywood-film-quotes-to-urge-people-to-denounce-misogyny.html

