Marie Osmond embarks on a singing career in a new symphonic direction | Entertainment





That’s because Osmond first hit hard at the age of 13 with his No.1 country hit Paper Roses. At 16, she and her brother Donny were headlining their own television variety show. The mother of seven and grandmother of eight will turn 62 later this month. In a virtual interview with The Associated Press, Osmond discussed her interest in performing with symphonies, whether Shell sings with Donny again, and what she has learned over 50 years in show business. Notes have been edited for clarity and brevity. AP: What inspired you to bring classical, opera and Broadway together on your first album in five years? Osmond: I would sample things in shows. I was in Vegas for 11 years so this gives you an opportunity. People, you would see them go, Oh really? I didn’t know she could do Nessun Dorma. I didn’t know she could sing Flower Duet. I loved the opera. I was the weird child of my family. Even though I coined the phrase I’m a Little Country, and that’s my love of music, I really like to challenge myself. Some people like to play instruments, I like to play vocal things. AP: You’ve been in show business since you started at the age of 3 on The Andy Williams Show. After working with everyone from Lucille Ball to John Wayne, how has their influence affected you? Osmond: I’ve worked with a lot of people and sometimes I thought, my God, they don’t have anything outside of their careers. I never want that to happen to me because if their career fell apart, they did. You can never sit back on your laurels. That’s the only thing I’ve learned as a young girl is that you have to work hard. You can’t say, Oh, I had a hit record, I’m cool. You have to say, what’s the next thing I wanna do? You always have to move. It’s something I learned from what I call great artists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyjournalonline.com/entertainment/marie-osmond-takes-singing-career-in-new-symphonic-direction/article_995d2dd5-0692-59ca-ad7a-e0b688888464.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos