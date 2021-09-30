Kratos actor says God of War: Ragnarok delayed because of me





Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge says that’s why God of War: Ragnarok has been delayed. In a tweet, the judge writes that he needed several surgeries in 2019 and that God of the war The studios of developer Sony Santa Monica have delayed the game so he can recover and continue to voice his favorite problem father to video games. in my feelings right now. I need to be frank. It was not approved by anyone. For the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019 I couldn’t walk. I had to undergo back surgery, replacement of both hips and knee surgery. They also waited for me in rehab

Account Christophe Judge (@iamchrisjuge) September 30, 2021 No threats, no who do you think you are? Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this top-down business should give us hope. What they have done for the crew is much more Christophe Judge (@iamchrisjuge) September 30, 2021 The judge then praised Sony Santa Monica for their dedication and compassion, stating: Everyone involved in the GofW the franchise puts their heart and soul into every frame you see. 2018 God of the war was a continuation of the seminal PlayStation hack n slash franchise, but a radical departure from the rage-filled hyper-violence of previous games. In it, Kratos is older, wiser, but not necessarily kinder, as he sails as the father of his young son Atreus. Christopher Judge was recognized for his role as Kratos, with his constant growl of the word Boy, now synonymous with the character and a popular meme. Sony teased Ragnarok, the follow-up of God of the war, last year with a release date of 2021. However, in June of this year, Sony Santa Monica announced that it had decided to delay the game until 2022. The delay was not particularly shocking since the pandemic of COVID-19 has caused the postponement of several games scheduled for release in 2021. But according to the judge, it seems the pandemic may not have been the reason for Ragnaroks new release date. Sony Santa Monica never said a word about the delay, and what caused it, The judge writes. The studios are assholes, but this business, from top to bottom, should give us hope. The judge started his Twitter feed after God of the war earned IGNs Best Video Game Ever competition, beat GTA V for honor. The competition itself was remarkable, if only for its ability to shock nearly every member of the video game audience with highly questionable match results. I don’t know how the almost undisputed masterpiece the trigger of a stopwatch lost at * check notes * Burnout 3: Withdrawal, but it does, and we, as a species, are worse for it. The judge closed his thread with an anecdote about how he almost quit God of the war entirely when he has learned a long time God of the war Director Cory Barlog wouldn’t direct Ragnarok. When Barlog asked him to trust him and RagnarokNew director Eric Williams, judge of agreement. Update, Eric Williams is a fucking beast !!! The judge writes.

