Amazons Always Jane Docuseries will follow transgender model Jane Noury | Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video announced new coming-of-age docuseries Always Jane, following a transgender teenager Jeanne Noury and his journey to live his most authentic life. Premiering on Friday, November 12, the four-part series will take an intimate look at the lives of the Noury family as they face obstacles with unconditional love and support.
Jane Noury lives with her family in rural New Jersey and, like any teenager, has to balance friends, family and school. While today’s political and social climate may not seem like the easiest time for a transgender teen to grow up, you haven’t met her family, the Nourys, the show’s description states. They wear hearts on their sleeves and find irreverent humor in everyday life, as Jane sets her sights on life beyond her family.
Noury is currently following her passion for visual storytelling as a film major at university, alongside her career as a model and actress. She recently appeared in Rihannas Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 special fashion show on Prime Video.
I see Always Jane like a love story. Love stories always have hopes, dreams, and heartaches, but best of all is happiness forever. My family has always showered my sisters and I abundantly with love and acceptance, and it made all the difference in the world for my transition, says Noury. My real hope is that a family who may find it hard to be accepted will be inspired to open their hearts and embrace their own love story while watching Always Jane.
Adds Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, Always Jane is a revealing look at a family’s uplifting and heartfelt journey, anchored by the incredible candor and spirit Janes has about her life so far. We know the triumphant story of Janes and her amazing family will resonate with our Prime Video viewers.
Always Jane, Series premiere, Friday November 12, Amazon Prime Video
