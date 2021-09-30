Entertainment
Ben Whishaw says it would be ‘extraordinary’ for an openly gay actor to play Bond
With Daniel Craig blindingly indicating he’s done with James Bond after No time to die, everyone’s favorite new hobby is guessing who will next inherit the super-spy license to kill. And since franchise producer Barbara Broccoli, said research won’t start until 2022, the general public has plenty of time to speculate. Don’t expect Craig to join in the guessing game, however. “It really has nothing to do with me” the actor says dryly The New York Times in a new interview. “Whoever does, good luck to them.”
Craig’s co-stars, on the other hand, are more open with their hopes for the franchise’s future. Speaking with the British magazine, Attitude, Ben Whishaw reprising his role as the tech genius inventor of gadgets from Bond, Q, in No time to die approves of the idea of casting an openly gay actor like 007. “God, can you imagine? I mean, that would be a pretty extraordinary thing,” remarks the beloved star Paddington franchise, which came out in 2014. “Of course I’d love to see that.”
“I really believe we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything,” Whishaw continues. “It would be really exciting if someone’s sexuality didn’t matter to take on a role like this. I think that would be real progress.”
Nudge by Attitude to select the actors he specifically has in mind for the next cycle of Bond films, Whishaw checks the names of two candidates: The beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans, and Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey, who have both come out publicly. (Oddly enough, Bailey’s Bridgerton co-star, Reg-Jean Page is also frequently mentioned as a Possible Leap.) “They are both wonderful and they are both wonderful actors … who it seems would really be able to do it and would be the perfect cast. I wonder if either of them them would want because it’s not just the demands of the role, but it’s like the demands of being Bond in the world and what it symbolizes and how that would change your life. ”
For the record, Whishaw makes it clear that he’s not ready for this kind of life-changing experience. “I’m not the Bond type, and I’m luckily not, like, I’m happy as a Q,” he says. “I think it’s cool. I think it’s important that there is a range of male or male identities; that we don’t all have to be the Bond type, you know? Interesting way, No time to die offers confirmation of Q’s own sexual orientation. Halfway through the film, Bond and his MI6 replacement Nomi (Lashana Lynch, the first black woman to play a “00” agent) visit Q at his home where he getting ready for dinner with a significant other whom he specifically refers to. like him”.
It’s also worth noting that the Bond franchise has flirted with the incorporation of homoeroticism into action in the past. In the years 2012 Fall from the skyBond is held captive by former ally-turned-adversary Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) and the two have a sexually charged exchange that suggests they’ve been courting men as well as women. Broccoli recently revealed in Apple TV + documentary, Being James Bond, that she kept this scene in the picture despite the studio’s objections. His resistance was rewarded with a major reaction at the film’s premiere. “That line, the whole place shook it,” Broccoli says. “I remember looking at the studio director [and] go, ‘See, I told you.’ “
Stories like this underscore Whishaw’s larger point that the 007 franchise needs to constantly change its attitude towards sexuality and other social revolutions, even if it’s small increments. “The reason he probably survived this [long] is that it always changes over time[s], ” he says Attitude. “All of the movies… reflect the period in which they were made… and I think that’s very true for this one. And I’m proud of it. world in the two years since we made this one. I think it’s very exciting and that’s the only way he’s going to survive. ”
No time to die premieres October 8 in theaters
