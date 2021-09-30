Bollywood has no place for RRR!

Call it the negligence of the RRR team or the lack of coordination; it is left with no open space in Bollywood. Virtually one outing every week has now been confirmed.

The only available slot, which many thought left to RRR, has now been spoofed. It’s the first week of January. Alia bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi has announced its release date on January 6, 2022. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing the film.

Not only is the release date blocked, Ajay Devgn also plays a vital role in Gangubai Kathaiwadi. Remember that they (Alia and Ajay) are also hired for crucial roles in RRR. They are taken especially for the Bollywood market. Imagine their films being released back to back or on the same date?

The Bollywood lineup is filled with medium to large films until the end of March. This means that if RRR does arrive in January, it will have to come into conflict with another film and also face competition in the following weeks. We have to see how long the RRR team remains undated mom on the anvil.

RRR had the biggest pre-release company of all time in Indian cinema. Confrontation now seems inevitable in other languages. This will make the chances of recovery difficult, that’s for sure. We have to see how they manage to get out of this predicament.

SS Rajamouli directs epic period film RRR. It stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, with MM Keeravani providing the music. DVV Danayya is the producer.

Check Out Bollywood Movie Release Dates – https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1443500862572142593?s=20Follow Mirchi9 on Google NewsThis week’s releases on OTT – Check the “Rating” filter

Hiring a Content Writer: We are looking to hire a “Telugu” content writer. Send your sample articles to [email protected]



Do not missInside Story: who prepared Pawan Kalyan’s speech?We media usually address Pawan Kalyan as the Powerstar when writing film news and as Janasena … Do not missVenkatesh and Rana Together For Netflix Web SeriesThe dream of Daggubati fans has finally come true as Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati are … Do not missLove story Everything is ready for record openings!Love Story with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is undoubtedly the biggest release post in Telugu … Do not missList of new titles previewed on OTT this weekHere is the list of the new titles presented in preview on the best OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon … Do not missThree different targets for the Love Story trioThe star of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Love Story is ready to win the silver medal …