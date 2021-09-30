Amazon signs landmark deal with Bird Runningwater – The Hollywood Reporter





Bird Runningwater, a longtime Sundance Institute executive, is heading to Amazon. Runningwater has signed a premier television and film contract with Amazon Studios. As part of the deal, he will develop and produce projects to bring indigenous voices to the tech giant’s Prime Video subscribers. “I am thrilled to partner with Amazon Studios TV to produce Indigenous stories, building on my 20 years of bringing Indigenous voices to screens during my time at the Sundance Institute,” Runningwater said.

The Indigenous community is experiencing an important moment – bringing our stories to the American public – and I am delighted to partner with Amazon to make this moment a lasting cultural change in our industry and to serve audiences around the world. Runningwater has served as the Director of Indigenous, DCI and Artist Programs at the Sundance Institute for the past 20 years. He left the institute last week, alluding to his new leadership in a farewell letter published in Hollywood journalist: “I feel that it is time for me to leave the Institute to produce my own projects. I will be joining our community of storytellers in a new role, giving more weight to our efforts to tell stories from our own perspective and in our own words, which are finally being presented on screens in the United States and around the world. “For more than two decades, Bird Runningwater has been a relentless source of knowledge and advocacy for greater racial and cultural diversity in television and film,” said Vernon Sanders, television co-director at Amazon Studios. “Bird’s experience and deep commitment to Indigenous representation will only enrich the content he produces, and we are thrilled and immensely fortunate to work with him. While at Sundance, Runningwater mentored more than 150 Indigenous filmmakers through grants, labs and fellowships from the institute. It has also curated some 119 films written, produced and directed by Indigenous peoples which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He was recently appointed to the National Film Preservation Board of the Library of Congress. Runningwater is currently the co-executive producer of Sovereign, a drama about a Native American family from Warner Bros. Ava DuVernay TV and Array Filmworks which is in development at NBC. This project predates its contract with Amazon. “During my 20 years at the Sundance Institute, I tried to imbue my work with inflections of my own Cheyenne and Mescalero Apache cultures,” Runningwater wrote in his farewell letter to Sundance. “I saw the work of supporting Indigenous artists as a ceremony of transitioning storytellers to their full potential, just as my Mescalero community does when we ritually sing our young women into femininity and our matriarchy. I’ve always felt that our artists needed a culturally anchored model of support to make their stories stronger and take the long journey to the screen. It seems to have worked, launching so many careers and creating a body of work that didn’t exist before. “

