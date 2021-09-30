17 best products for curly hair, according to editors

Of course, we know that not all curls are created equal. Each loop pattern is unique. We note the editors’ type of curl next to their recommendations below.

It is a matte, thick and pasty hair product that works wonderfully as a pre-styler as well as a finishing styling cream. I use it all the time for both, and it is hands down the best product I have tested. I have tried every American Crew, Bumble and Bumble, Hanz de Fuko and more, and this product is light years better than all of them.

It has good hold, doesn’t look like any product in my hair, and can also help hair feel and look thicker and fuller. I use it on my kids too, and it stays in their hair all day and can be styled wet or dry. Michael Weisbaum, Director of Marketplace Content, Healthline (buckle type: 2C)

This product still works great for me. It has a medium hold, so even if you need to do a bit of wrinkling after blow-drying, it still leaves your hair soft and defined. I like to combine it with Jessicurl Spiralicious Styling Gel or Confident Coils Styling Solution. But if I had to choose just one product, it would be this one because it gives good results on its own.

It’s CG compatible and has all-natural ingredients, and I also love that you can get it fragrance-free! Additionally, Jessicurl offers samples if you want to try before you buy.

A word of warning: I’d buy direct from Jessicurl if possible. I once bought the product from Amazon and it had a really weird texture. Chelsea Logan, Editor II, Healthline (Loop Type: 3A)

A stylist used it to wash my hair a few years ago, and I’ve never looked back. It simultaneously cleanses my scalp while hydrating my hair, an elusive combo that I have never been able to achieve despite trying tons of curly shampoos or co-washing.

I took a break at one point because of the price, but ended up spending so much money trying new shampoos, moisturizers, and other products that didn’t work.

This serves as my shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask (sometimes I leave it on for a few hours). If you sign up for the sachet refill program, you get an eco-friendly aluminum pump bottle that lets you ditch plastic bottles. Kelly Morrell, Writer II, Healthline (Loop Type: 3A)

I have been using this leave-in product for years because it provides excellent glide and hydration. I have 3A / 2C hair which is pretty thin, but it’s light enough that it doesn’t weigh my curls down. I love that it’s made from organic ingredients and it’s easy to find in stores. Logan

Many people swear by drying their curls with an old cotton tee shirt. I was one of those people for many years, because it works. But I missed being able to wear my softest, seedyest oversized tees around the house, as they were always hanging out in various stages of humidity.

This towel gives me the same results (better defined curls and minimal frizz) faster. It also dries quickly, which is useful for traveling. Morrell

This baby is a must have. My dry hair just sucks it up. I use it daily instead of styling products to wrinkle my hair. I flip it over, crumple it and get soft, bouncy curls with definition instead of a frizzy, shapeless mess. You can also use it as a full rinse mask. Crystal Hoshaw, Editor I, Healthline (loop type: 2A)

It’s a super hydrating spray cream that gives my curls bounce and shine. I like to spray it on after washing and before detangling my hair, and it works as a detangler as well.

I think it does a great job of keeping frizz at bay and making my curls super soft. Sometimes I don’t even put on gel or cream with hold afterwards! Mellanie Perez, Editor I, Healthline (loop type: 2c)

This product was a lifeline! I love it because not only does it bring out my curls and get incredibly defined, but it also doesn’t leave my hair tough like a typical gel would.

My curls are elongated, fluffy and defined without the harshness and crunch that the gel leaves. It is also super hydrating. Raven Shelvin, Relationship Manager, Healthline (Loop Type: 4a)

This has been my go-to hair cream and styling tool for years now. What I like most is that this conditioner is lightweight but still offers a good amount of moisture and control without creating a buildup.

I have low porosity 3B hair, so I learned after much trial and error that I need products that can help lock in moisture without weighing my hair too much between washes. I also love that this cream is fragrance free, a lot of curl creams are very scent which can be difficult if you are sensitive to scents.

A few downsides: This cream isn’t the best for controlling frizz when there’s a ton of humidity in the air. This cream also contains a type of silicone (amodimethicone), so it will not work for anyone who uses the curly girl method. Erin Edge, Editor-in-Chief, Healthline, (loop type: 3B)

My hair tends to dry out, so I use this product about once a week to oil my hair. I usually leave it on overnight and wash in my morning shower. I don’t even use any product afterwards, and that first day is usually my best styling day all week.

It makes my curls soft and silky rather than frizzy. It’s also good for the scalp, especially when combined with massage. Hoshaw

I started adding it to my routine during the drier months when I wanted a little more conditioning for my hair, and usually applied it under my usual leave-in styling cream. her own.

It also works to refresh second or third day curls and is a great conditioner on wet hair. Most Innersense products have a scent, but it’s super light and not too scent, in my experience. Edge

I have been using both shampoo and conditioner for several months now and have found that they leave my hair feeling soft and defined. Both are suitable for curly girls’ methods and easy to find in stores if you don’t want to shop online.

The shampoo is super easy to use and I like it better than any liquid shampoo I have tried. The conditioner bar is a little hard to get used to (it doesn’t spread through the hair as easily as a liquid product), but once you get the hang of it you’ll be good to go. Logan

I like to do a deep conditioning treatment with this mask about once a month during the drier months to give my hair a little extra care. Between hot styling (I dry or diffuse most of the time) and low porosity hair, additional conditioning is essential.

It still makes my curls extra soft and hydrated without creating a ton of buildup, and also helps reduce some of my hair loss. Edge

These aren’t marketed for curls, but I don’t think I’ve ever used a better shampoo. And I don’t say that lightly. Not only does it smell great without being overpowering, it also leaves my hair super soft, light, bouncy, and shiny. I could go days without washing, and I wouldn’t start to feel frizzy and unruly.

The oil in this set is also just as good, so the three combos are one of my favorite kits. You can also purchase all three items separately. Shampoo and conditioners in liters are, of course, better value for money. Perez

I love this diffuser because you can attach it to any hair dryer. I like to go back and forth between wearing my hair curly and straight, and this diffuser allows me to do both. When I want straight hair, I take it off and use my hairdryer as is.

When I don’t have the patience to wait for my curls to air dry, I just put them on. You can also adjust the airflow on the diffuser, which can be a big help in minimizing frizz. Morrell

This styling cream is intended for people with curly or curly hair. However, I think it does a great job of activating my soft curls as well!

It’s perfect for when you want a wetter look. It leaves the hair a little crunchy without drying it out, and it has a pretty good hold. I would say if you don’t like the products that you can smell in your hair, this one isn’t for you. Perez

If there is one product that lives up to its name, this is it! I deeply condition my hair with this product, and it leaves my colored hair hydrated. My hair is so silky and I can comb and detangle it easily.

It melts virtually all the knots in my hair. A bonus is that it smells good! Shelvin