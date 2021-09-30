10 things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ) – The fall season is in full swing, especially with the leaves starting to change. Find out about these events taking place in our region.

1. Bedford Fall Foliage Festival (County Bedford)

There is no better way to ring in the fall than the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival! With over 400 vendors in downtown Bedford, there is a ton of things to choose from. Check out clothing, jewelry, furniture, home decor, food, drink, and anything else you can think of! Or grab a chair and listen to shows on two different stages. And if you can’t come this weekend, the festival will continue into next week as well!

The festival will take place on October 2 and 3 and will reopen the following weekend on October 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on scheduled events, go to here.

2. Gobbler’s Knob Wine Festival (Jefferson County)

See you at Gobblers Knob for their annual wine festival! There are two sessions to choose from on October 2nd. The first session runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the second session runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A ticket for a designated driver costs $ 15 and does not include tastings or a drink.

Tickets will not be sold at the door. They must be purchased online or at Gobblers Knob and Laskas Pizza.

You must be 21 years old to attend this festival.

3. Stoneycreek 2nd Annual Halloween Party (Cambria County)

Halloween may be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to celebrate with a party! From music acts and haunted trails, costumes and the kids’ zone, Lorain Borough Park / Stonycreek Hiking Trails has a party to remember. It takes place in the park on Saturday October 2 from 11 a.m. and with a Trunk or Treat from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The judging of the costumes for the children (and the adults there) will begin at 3:30 p.m. From there, there will be plenty of live music, food and drink to enjoy before hitting the haunted hiking trails at 7pm. Proceeds from the event will go towards trails, and park projects. A portion will also be donated to a father and 4 children who lost their wife / mother to COVID-19.

For a full list of vendors, food trucks, and costume contest categories, check out their event page at Facebook.

4. Get into the Halloween spirit with spooky dual functionality

Can you believe we are already planning October? Halloween is just around the corner! Why not kick off 31 Days of Halloween the right way with a spooky dual feature in your local drive-in? !

The Drive-in Hi-Way at Carrolltown will premiere the debut of Venom: Let There Be Carnage at 7:30 p.m. on October 1 and 2, followed by Sam Raimi’s new film The Unholy, both of which are rated PG-13.

Or if that’s a bit too scary at the start of the season, you can check out the new animated Addams Family 2 followed by Beetlejuice at The Bar Ann in Portage AND to Drive-in silver in Johnstown. Bar Ann will also open early at 5.30pm for Trunk or Treat!

Super 322 Drive-In in the woods and Drive-in Moonlite in Brookville present the Addams Family 2 and Scoob, and as we all know, no ghost can get past Scooby and Shaggy! Moonlite will have a Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. The Super 322 will be offering a Trunk or Treat the FOLLOWING weekend, October 9.

5. Ghost fall party (Allegheny County)

Head to Kennywood Park this weekend for the start of the Phantom Fall Fest. During the day, visitors can have family fun, such as festive food and a unique fall atmosphere in Kennywood, as well as the usual rides and roller coasters.

However, as soon as the sun goes down, the Phantom screams to the limit with five haunted houses and four fear zones, according to Kennywood website.

This event will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of October.

The range of rides includes the following:

Friday night attractions

Aero 360, Black Widow, Cosmic Chaos, Exterminator, Ghostwood Estate, Grand Prix, Jack Rabbit, Musik Express, Phantom’s Revenge, Pirate, Racer, Sky Rocket, SwingShot

Saturday and Sunday day + night attractions

Aero 360, Black Widow, Cosmic Chaos, Exterminator, Ghostwood Estate, Grand Prix, Jack Rabbit, Musik Express, Phantom’s Revenge, Pirate, Racer, Sky Rocket, SwingShot

Saturday and Sunday attractions

Motor racing, merry-go-round, Noah’s ark, old mill, turtle, whip, Thomas Town rides, up to 9 Kiddieland rides

Children 12 and under are welcome to wear costumes in the park for the duration of the Phantom Fall Fest, however, certain costumes may not be allowed on certain rides for safety reasons.

For more information, visit Kennywood Parks Website. Additionally, more information on the fall-related festivals taking place in Pittsburgh is available online at Visit the Pittsburgh website

6. October party 2021 (Clearfield County)

The second annual October festival in downtown DuBois kicks off this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along West Long Avenue.

The event is free. It will feature food trucks, games, vendors, crafts, a pastry contest, a car show, a fireworks ride, music, entertainment and woodcarving, depending on the event. Facebook page. In addition, there will be an action at 4 p.m. for the sculpture that will be created on the day of the event.

The auto show, called Wheels of Yesteryears Car Show, will feature classic and muscle cars.

All proceeds will help the downtown group.

For more information, visit Downtown DuBois PA Facebook Page.

7. Haunted Walk (Clearfield County)

Lake Curwensville will host its annual haunted walk on Friday October 1 and Saturday October 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the lake on both days.

The Haunted Walk is a fundraiser organized by Friends of Lake Curwensville. For $ 5 per person, patrons can walk through the fields and woods surrounding the lake and encounter spooky or frightening scenes at various locations. It is important to note that the walk is not recommended for people under the age of five, as they can easily be scary. This event is open at the same time campers and the general public.

After the walk, enjoy a warm bonfire and delicious treats from the food vendors!

Also at Curwensville Lake, guests camping on the grounds can enjoy a Camping-to-Campground sleight of hand from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. This event is offered to campers only. For more information on availability, rentals and campsite prices, visit the website Curwensville Lake Website.

8. Fall Leaf Festival (Clarion County)

See you in Clarion County for the 68th Annual Fall Leaf Festival which begins Saturday October 2nd! Attracting more than 500,000 people each year, the festival offers a long list of events and entertainment, including “Autorama Cruise-in”, “Tournament of Leaves Parade”, “Antique Tractor Show” and “Culture Nights”.

Some entertainment events require advance registration. For more information on specific events and how to register, visit Clarion County Website.

Also at the festival will be an exhibition of farmers and crafts.

Can’t come this weekend? Do not worry! The festival will run daily until Sunday October 10.

More information on the Fall Leaf Festival and a full schedule of daily events can be found on their Facebook page.

9. Apple Cider Festival (Cambria County)

A big fan of apple cider? Well, the Apple Cider Festival in Patton is going to be an event you might want to check out.

There will be over 100 handcrafted craft vendors, food vendors, cider pressing demonstrations, live music, environmental education programs, chainsaw carving, woodland walks. hay and more.

The festival will take place at Muskrat Beach # 2 located at Prince Gallitzin State Park on 966 Marina Road, Patton, PA on Sunday, October 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Buses will carry people from the main marina from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a pontoon shuttle boat to the Killbuck boat launch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry and parking are free, and donations will be accepted for Prince Gallitzin State Park improvement projects. For more information visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

10. Picking pumpkins

With the start of the fall season, many interesting activities include decorating, baking, and carving a certain fruit. Yes, pumpkins are considered fruit. Pumpkins are a fall staple and have adorned home porches, made into pies and made into pumpkin lanterns for Halloween. Central PA has a great selection of farms with pumpkin plots ideal for picking: