Ghost actor Gianni Paolo shares his workout





Gianni Paolo, the actor you know from Starz ‘ Power series and its fallout, Power Book II: Ghost, isn’t into training at the gym to build muscles for a physique you’d see in a superhero movie or high octane action thriller. He has different goals in mind when training. “I just want to feel good on set,” he told the MH the crew when we passed by the Zoo Culture Gym in Woodland Hills, Calif., to check on her routine. “There’s nothing specific that I need to be really fit for – well, other than a sex scene. Spoiler! But Paolo is selling short. He goes on to say that he has more difficult times physically than his Brayden Weston character on the show, admitting that being in good shape helps when “there are scenes where I have to shoot people, or do something. specific like that where there’s a lot of action. ” Just a normal day at the office. Training isn’t just about how you look or even how your body feels. Paolo is also a strong believer in the mental aspect of exercise. “When you’re in great shape you’re also great in spirit. They go hand in hand, so that’s what I really focus on in the gym.” Men’s health The actor did not bring a trainer on the set, but he follows a specific training protocol based on German Volume Training (GVT). The intensive program has a simple and brutal design: you will perform 10 sets of 10 reps of the biggest movements in your repertoire (think bench press, squat, etc.) with relatively short rest periods. The idea is to overload your muscles with all of those reps, thus stimulating growth. While this version of GVT may work for Paolo, we suggest that you only try the protocol if you are an experienced athlete and / or consult a strength trainer first. Paolo doesn’t just train to build muscle, he trains to focus that strength with MMA conditioning exercises and fights, which he considers “the best cardio.” For anyone hesitant about martial arts and boxing, the actor has a simple tip. “Just go to your local gym. I think the hardest thing in the world for me personally was that first day of going to the gym.” Once you get started he says training is easy to fall in love with. Still want to know how the actor gets in shape? Check out her routine below. Gianni Paolo Power GVT training Strength training 10 sets of 10 reps 10 sets of 10 reps 10 sets of 10 reps 10 sets of 10 reps MMA conditioning Wrestling and submission exercises 5 rounds of 5 minutes 5 rounds of 5 minutes Want more celebrity workout routines? Discover all of our Train Like videos. Brett Williams, NASM

Brett Williams, Fitness Editor at Men’s Health, is a NASM-CPT certified trainer and former professional football player and technical reporter who divides his training time between strength training and conditioning, martial arts and running. foot. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

