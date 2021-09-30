Britney Spears is on the road to independenceExBulletin



On Wednesday, Britney Spears scored a big victory in her fight to regain her personal independence and autonomy. His father, Jamie Spears, has been suspended from the guardianship he initiated 13 years ago and has overseen most of the time since a situation the pop star says his father exploited for his own financial gain. At the next hearing, scheduled for November 12, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny will assess both parties’ requests to end the guardianship.

Even this latest round of the Britney Spears saga turned out much more publicly than the pop star seemed to have wanted, though she often thanked #FreeBritney activists for their support and encouragement. As Wednesday’s hearing draws near, a small bunch of Britney Spears documentaries have been released, and these seem to be drawing her anger.

Some of these projects could ultimately help his cause, like the pair of New York Times investigative documentaries that revealed allegations his lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, cited in his court documents. In the most recent, Controlling Britney Spears, a former cybersecurity specialist on Spears’ security team says the security company he worked for monitored the pop star at his father’s behest, installing eavesdropping devices in his bedroom in his home Californian and reflecting all of its textual and telephone communications. According to the documentary, those conversations included those Britney Spears had with her sons, boyfriend, mother and lawyer.

Other documentaries seem more inclined to capitalize and monetize this moment. Considering the extent to which her life has become water for the paparazzi, it’s understandable that Spears herself seems to be wary of all of these plans and the intentions of the various filmmakers. “This is really crazy guys,” she wrote earlier this week in an Instagram post filled with emojis. “I watched the last documentary a bit and I have to say I scratched my head a few times !!! I’m really trying to dissociate myself from the drama !!! Number one … it’s the past !! ! Number two “

It’s unclear which “last” documentary she was talking about, given the number of those released in the days leading up to Wednesday’s hearing. Last Friday, FX and Hulu presented the Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears; On Sunday, CNN released a special titled Toxic: Britney Spears’ battle for freedom; and on Tuesday, Netflix started streaming Britney vs. Spears.

When the first New York Times documentary released in March, Spears expressed similar sentiments. In an Instagram post that is no longer available, Spears wrote: “My life has always been very speculated [sic] … watched … and really judged my whole life !!! … I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I saw I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well .. .. I still cry sometimes !!!! “

For a woman who has recently writing that she grew up “in a world where pretty much everything I did was controlled by someone else,” 2021 might look like 2007-08 again, when her life and personal challenges became the win-win. literal bread from parasitic paparazzi and “concerned” media.

This time is already different, at least in some ways: Spears’ situation has brought to light the broader issues of the Guardianship, with everyone from disability rights activists to members of Congress who wish to use this moment to highlight the problems and abuses. Spears’ own lawyer Rosengart spoke at a press conference he held after Wednesday’s hearing: a bigger problem here. “After all, some 1.3 million Americans are currently under Legal guardianship and guardianship of the same structure, and lawyers say that once you’ve been placed in legal guardianship, it’s very difficult to get out of it.

Plus, the public has now heard Spears herself oppose the Guardianship. Her fans around the world have helped her harness her fame to help her get what she wants, finally, on her own terms. Would she want to incorporate this into her music and her shows in the years to come, if she even returned to the limelight? Granted, we now know that Spears wants a long break from work. The June court hearing and the last thing anyone with a connection to Spears should want to do at this point is dictate to him what to do next, in terms of career or personal life.

Spears is a queen of pop, not a denominational singer-songwriter: who knows if she would ever explicitly incorporate recent personal experiences into her art? It is, however, in a unique position. There are many wonderful musicians, pop and otherwise, who have written feminist anthems and tales of claiming their power. However, there are far fewer musical projects from women who have one, two, three or more decades on the path to adulthood and career who have publicly addressed D-claiming their power and autonomy, to struggle, to endure and, hopefully, to triumph.

Many fans would find this very inspiring and it would be an opportunity for Spears to finally use his own voice.